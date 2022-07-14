Prime Video has unveiled a new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a new live-action adaptation inspired by the works of J.R.R. Tolkien. Set in the Second Age of Middle-Earth, the series will serve as a prequel to the beloved film trilogy by Peter Jackson.

By taking us to the Second Age, the new Lord of the Rings series intends to explore the past of fan-favorite characters. That’s why young versions of Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) are part of The Rings of Power's main cast. The series will also explore Sauron’s rise to power, the creation of the titular rings of power, and the journey Isildur (Maxim Baldry) took to become a great human leader in the battle against the forces of evil.

The trailer reveals the upcoming series will go back in time to the origins of Middle-Earth when there was no sun in the sky and the land was covered by the light of the Trees of Valinor. The trailer also highlights some of the main races populating The Lord of the Rings' universe. We have Elves protecting the forests, Dwarves living in their mines below the ground, and Men expanding their fields of grain over the land. However, while the lands seem to be at peace, there are those who still remember the trail of death and destruction left by Morgoth, the first Dark Lord, who once tried to rule the world. Finally, the trailer confirms that The Rings of Power will follow heroes from every race banding together to fight against a new evil, born from the shadows of the last great war.

RELATED: How 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Brought the Legendary Sundering Seas to Life

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power epic cast also includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Always and Forever), Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn, Ismael Cruz Córdova Arondir, Charles Edwards as Celembrimbor, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry as the Harfoot Sadoc Burrows, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh as Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers as Halbrand, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad, Daniel Weyman as "The Stranger," and Sara Zwangobani.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres exclusively on Prime Video on September 2. Prime Video is also bringing the series to SDCC next week, on Friday, July 22 at 10:30 a.m. PDT. So, keep an eye out for news on the highly-anticipated production. For the moment, check out the new trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: