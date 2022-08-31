Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has thanked The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power writers for ignoring his notes during the show’s production. During the red carpet premiere of the series’ first two episodes in London (via Variety), Bezos also talked about his personal connection to the world created by J.R.R. Tolkien. Developed by writers and showrunners Patrick McKay and John D. Payne, The Rings of Powers received full financial support from Bezos through the Prime Video brand, Amazon’s streaming service. With a reported cost of $465 million only for the first season, Bezos is betting high on the series’ success, so, understandably, he wanted to remain close during production.

During the red carpet premiere, Bezos jokingly said, “every showrunner’s dream – and I mean every showrunner – their dream is to get notes on scripts and early cuts from the founder and executive chairman.” However, in his speech, Bezos also underlined how the showrunners were free to ignore him whenever they felt they should. As Bezos said to McKay and Payne in the event, “I need to thank you both for listening whenever it helped but mostly I need to thank you for ignoring me at exactly the right times.”

Besides thanking The Rings of Power showrunners, Bezos used the occasion to praise the series' quality, underlining how pleased he is with the final result of Season 1. As Bezos puts it:

“One of the best decisions we made was to bet on this relatively unknown team. Some people even questioned our choice. But we saw something special. J.D., Patrick, thank you for taking this on and putting your whole selves into it. Everybody here in this audience, you are all about to see that we made the right choice.”

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Review: A Stunning Adventure in Perilous Middle-earth

Before the screening of the series' first two episodes, Bezos also shared his personal history with Tolkien’s work, telling the audience that his passion for Middle-Earth became a family affair. Tolkien’s literary work is so important for the Bezos family that even the CEO’s son was concerned about his father messing around with the beloved universe. In Bezos’ words:

“My grandfather’s the one who introduced me to Tolkien. I fell in love immediately, I was probably 13 or 14 years old. I fell in love with the adventure of course, with the detailed universe, with the feelings of hope and optimism, with the idea that everybody has a role to play. And I’m happy to report that that cycle continues today. My kids have become Tolkien fans as well. In fact one of my boys I think approaches the level of a Tolkien scholar he knows so much about this universe. And after Amazon got involved in this project, my son came up to me one day, he looked me in the eyes, very sincerely, and he said: ‘Dad, please don’t eff this up.’ And he was right. We know that this world is important to so many people, we know it’s a privilege to work inside this world and we know it’s a big responsibility.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres with its first two episodes on September 2, exclusively on Prime Video. After that, new episodes become available every Friday. Check out the series trailer below: