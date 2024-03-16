The Big Picture Peter Jackson's extended editions of The Lord of the Rings trilogy add essential subplots for a richer storytelling experience.

A deleted scene in The Two Towers shows an "evil Frodo" succumbing to the darkness of the ring.

The "evil Frodo" deleted scene was unnecessary due to effective storytelling in The Return of the King.

Director’s cuts were first established as a way for filmmakers disgruntled by studio changes to release a version of their film the way that they intended. While there are many strong director’s cuts that improve upon their originals by fleshing them out in more detail, it’s often that these extended editions do little more than add deleted scenes that were initially removed for a reason. That is not the case with Peter Jackson’s epic extended editions of The Lord of the Rings trilogy; despite their massive length, Jackson’s longer version of his J.R.R. Tolkien adaptations managed to pack in a great deal of additional subplots and moments that feel essential to the story. While the longer versions include many critical scenes left out of the theatrical releases, that doesn’t mean that Jackson didn’t leave a few moments on the cutting room floor. One deleted scene from The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers showed a nightmarish vision of a young Hobbit flirting with his dark side.

What Scene Did ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers’ Cut Out?

It begins almost immediately after the events of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, but The Two Towers is a very different film from its predecessor. While the first installment in the trilogy mapped the origin of the Fellowship and introduced the primary set of characters, The Two Towers was a grim war movie that showed how the threat of an impending conflict with Sauron’s forces brings Middle Earth’s leaders to their knees. Although much of the story involves Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), Legolas (Orlando Bloom), and Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) rallying the forces of man to defend against the Orc armies, The Two Towers leans into psychological torture in the storyline following the Hobbits. Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) and Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin) need the assistance of Gollum (Andy Serkis) to map the way to Mount Doom, but on the way they realize that the salacious creature may have ulterior intentions.

Serkis earned much praise for his performance in the film, as the use of motion capture was still a relatively unexplored field. While he’s often a cantankerous and obnoxious presence in Frodo and Sams’ journey, Gollum is ultimately a tragic character who does not have the willpower to resist the corrupting nature of the One Ring. He claims to be helping Frodo and Sam in their quest to destroy the magnificent object, however Gollum cannot help but fantasize about thwarting their mission and taking back the ring for himself. In addition to adding more tension to the story, the ring’s seduction of Gollum makes Frodo a more compelling hero. Despite his meager stature, Frodo has the strength to carry the burden of the One Ring.

Although the film hints that resisting the power of the One Ring is immensely draining, a deleted scene from The Two Towers involved Frodo turning into a Gollum-like creature. After the Hobbits are captured alongside Gollum by the Rangers of Ithilien and taken to the city of Osgiliath, Faramir (David Wenham) has a vision of Frodo being corrupted by the One Ring, turning into a venomous and unsightly creature. While the scene is clearly meant to draw a comparison between Frodo and Gollum, it also serves as a callback to a moment in The Fellowship of the Ring where an older Bilbo Baggins (Ian Holm) attempts to wrestle the ring away from Frodo.

Why the “Evil Frodo” Scene Was Cut from 'The Two Towers'

The impulse to include such a frightening moment is understandable, as it emphasizes how strong the One Ring’s power is over its bearer. However, the deleted scene was ultimately unnecessary given the flashbacks that would later be used in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. The opening sequence of the third chapter of the franchise showed a flashback to Gollum’s life when he was a Hobbit-like creature named Sméagol; after discovering the One Ring in a pond, Sméagol kills his friend and safeguards the ancient relic for over 500 years. Although the One Ring’s power helps to prolong his life, it also reshapes and torments his body. This sequence was more effective in drawing the link between Frodo and Gollum than a brief jump scare ever would have been.

The scene’s insertion was clearly meant to flesh Faramir’s perspective, as he initially intends to take the One Ring back to Gondor in order to present it to his father, King Denethor II (John Noble). Frodo claims that it was the One Ring’s power that caused Faramir’s brother, Boromir (Sean Bean), to betray the Fellowship; however, Faramir still believes that personally capturing the One Ring would redeem him in his father’s eyes. While the deleted scene may explain why Faramir chooses to let the Hobbits go, the final cut uses a more subtle approach. Faramir ultimately believes Frodo’s story about his brother, even if he has no proof — his faith in Frodo’s integrity turns him into one of the trilogy’s most underrated heroes.

‘Return of the King’ Does Well To Show Frodo’s Dark Side

While it was important to show the potential that the One Ring had to betray its user, The Return of the King already did a great job at showing Frodo’s dark side. Over the course of the film, Frodo grows increasingly paranoid that Sam is attempting to steal the One Ring from him, and nearly refuses to destroy it in the fiery pits of Mount Doom. Hinting that Frodo is under the One Ring’s influence earlier in the story wouldn’t have made the moments in The Return of the King as shocking; it’s the surprise of seeing Frodo turn against Sam that makes The Return of the King such a masterful adaptation.

While the scene’s removal was ultimately the right decision, the “evil Frodo” moment serves as a reminder of Jackson’s background in horror films. Prior to stepping into the world of Middle Earth, Jackson created many inventive, highly graphic horror films like Bad Taste and Braindead that utilized practical makeup effects. Even if the Frodo moment was cut, there’s still evidence of Jackson’s horror roots within many of the creature designs throughout The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

