The epic battles in the Lord of the Rings movies capture the enormity of J.R.R. Tolkien's world, bringing together diverse factions in a clash between good and evil.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy's battle sequences are not only visually spectacular, but also emotionally resonant, evoking a range of emotions and making viewers feel deeply invested in the outcome.

There are many elements within the medieval fantasy genre that tempt viewers — dragons, wizards, orcs, and knights to name just a few. But no matter what they come for, they all stay for the climactic battle. It’s what the fantasy movie builds up to with its play of politics, loyalties, and betrayals, setting the stage and the actors for a clash of epic proportions. But not all battles are created equal, and none are created as ambitious and grand as the ones depicted in the Lord of the Rings franchise. It has been more than two decades since Lord of the Rings was released, and in that span many movies rust with time, their stories fail to resonate, and their special effects turn comical. But the Lord of the Rings movies have endured the test of time and still look as magnificent as we remember them to be. During its time of release, Lord of the Rings broke many records — most awarded film series, highest grossing movie trilogy, among others — and there are some impressive records it still holds, one of which is depicting the largest battle sequence.

'Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' Holds the Record for Largest Battle Sequence in a Film

The battle sequences within Lord of the Rings can often feel like a movie within a movie. Peter Jackson somehow manages to capture the enormity of J.R.R. Tolkien’s world within the movies' absurdly large-scale battles. Look no further than the battle of Helm’s Deep from The Two Towers, where humans, orcs, dwarves, elves, and ents, among many other entities, come together to clash in a single field.

It's a miraculous feat of cinematic and technologic mastery, for which the movie holds the Guinness world record for the largest battle sequences on film. Lord of the Rings features battle scenes with over 200,000 fighting characters, an unprecedented number — for context, it’s almost equivalent to the entire population of Samoa. The characters are mostly computer generated with the help of a crowd simulation software called “Massive.” The program merged artificial intelligence and digital animation to regulate the large crowd, directing their interactions and giving them a life-life feel. There had been no battles like it before, and none since have been able to live up to its immensity.

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Has the Best Battles in Film History

J.R.R. Tolkien created a vast and intricate world, filled with diverse factions made up of different species with shifting allegiances and enmities. And he cautiously guided them to converge at a crucial point in time, one that’s radiating with great zeal and urgency, the ultimate battle between good and evil. Along the journey, we get to learn about each prominent player. We learn about their backgrounds, strengths, flaws, fears, and loves. Then, when the moment of epic battle finally arrives, unconsciously, we’ve already chosen a side. And so, the clash that unfolds doesn’t only feel spectacular to behold but also feels imbued with profound meaning. Our experience of it is heightened to such a great level that we actually feel the palpitating sense of joy in our chest when we see cavalry riding in to rescue our heroes. And that’s the hallmark of a great battle sequence; it doesn’t just call attention to its violence, it makes us feel all the emotions under the sun.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy is available for streaming on Max.

