Peter Jackson's beloved Lord of the Rings trilogy is a joy to watch from start to finish. But the second film in the series, The Two Towers, undoubtedly raises the stakes. With two members of the Fellowship dead and the remains separated, the outlook isn't good for any of the heroes. But two members find themselves in a worse position than the rest. Meriadoc Brandybuck (Dominic Monaghan) and Peregrin "Pippin" Took (Billy Boyd) are some of the least prepared members of the team. With no real fighting experience, the hobbits joined the Fellowship out of loyalty to Frodo (Elijah Wood). The two mischievous hobbits often serve as comedic relief throughout the series, but never more so than in the first film. Merry and Pippin are known for getting into trouble. In their introduction, they disrupt Bilbo's party by setting off Gandalf's (Ian McKellan) fireworks incorrectly. And their mischief continues as they meet Frodo and Sam (Sean Astin) on the way to Rivendell while they're hiding from Farmer Maggot (Cameron Rhodes) after stealing his crops. Pippin, in particular, is known for causing additional problems for the group, like in the Mines of Moria, when he alerted the Orcs to their presence, earning the nickname "fool of a Took" from Gandalf. But despite everything, their hearts are always in the right place.

At the end of The Fellowship of the Ring, Boromir (Sean Bean) sacrifices himself trying to protect Merry and Pippin, but the Orcs still manage to carry the two hobbits off. Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), Legolas (Orlando Bloom), and Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) must diverge from the main quest to save them, meaning they can't follow Frodo and Sam. It seems like including Merry and Pippin was a misstep for the Fellowship, though no one says it aloud. But that changes in The Two Towers when Merry and Pippin rise to the occasion and prove how valuable they can be to the team. The two hobbits find themselves in dire circumstances, and this time, they must figure it out for themselves. In the second film, Merry and Pippin are forced to grow, and in doing so, they become indispensable members of the Fellowship. They have plenty of mischief left in them, but their growth in The Two Towers allows Merry and Pippin to contribute to the quest, even sparing the others a battle. Merry and Pippin's arc in The Two Towers proves just how integral they are to the quest, and, even as little as they are, without these two hobbits, Middle-earth would have been destroyed.

What Do Merry and Pippin Do?

The Two Towers picks up with Merry and Pippin as prisoners in the Orc's camp. When the Rohirrim attack the Orcs, the pair of hobbits use the chaos to make their desperate escape. While the Rohirrim's attack isn't a rescue mission, Merry and Pippin wouldn't have made it to freedom without them. They aren't prepared to be independent and still have a long way to go. Their first action as newly free hobbits is to hide in the Fangorn Forest. It's not the brightest plan for creatures as small as them, but they need to put distance between the Orcs and themselves. But one Orc follows them. In their effort to hide, Pippin climbs a tree and ends up waking the Ent, Treebeard (John Rhys-Davies). Before their escape, Pippin thinks he hears the whispers of trees the Orcs cut and remembers stories of talking trees. But he never expected to see one. Merry and Pippin are caught. Treebeard is unfamiliar with hobbits, so their first task is to convince him that they are not Orcs. Easier said than done, especially while they are being squeezed to death. They try to explain, but Treebeard has his own plan. Once again, Merry and Pippin are bailed out by a friend. Gandalf, now resurrected, vouches for them, gaining them the trust of Treebeard. But Gandalf the White leaves Merry and Pippin with Treebeard, and goes to redirect Aragorn, Legolas, and Gimli. With no other Fellowship members on their trail, Merry and Pippin must handle the dangers of Middle-earth with only an Ent for protection.

Treebeard is insistent that Ents don't fight in the wars of men but agrees to call an Entmoot to discuss it. The problem is that Ents are slow creatures, and it takes hours for all to agree that Merry and Pippin are not Orcs. Merry expresses his frustration at waiting when the others are out fighting, but the Ents cannot be rushed. The Ents refuse Merry's call to action, agreeing instead to return the hobbits to their home. At this point, Pippin is ready to give up, asking Merry, "What can we do in the end?" He insists that they have the Shire, but Merry knows better. He explains that if they lose the war, the Shire will no longer exist.

As Treebeard takes the hobbits home, Pippin calls for him to stop. In the nick of time, Pippin comes up with a clever scheme. Rerouting Treebeard to take them in the other direction, Pippin brings them to Isengard. Merry doesn't understand the plan but goes along. At the edge of the forest, Treebeard sees the destruction on his own doorstep. Looking at the stumps, Treebeard sees his friends who used to stand there, and his answer changes, making Pippin's plan a success. Treebeard declares that the Ents are going to war and announces, "My business is with Isengard tonight." He calls the other Ents, and together they storm the tower. While the others fight the Battle of Helm's Deep, Merry, Pippin, and the Ents take Isengard, destroying thousands of Orcs. And most significantly, they defeat the evil wizard Saruman (Christopher Lee). It is the unlikeliest of hobbits who lead the siege on one of the two towers.

Why Does That Matter?

In this film, rather than dragging the Fellowship down, Merry and Pippin make new allies in the Ents and take control of Isengard. Without these two and their creative problem-solving, the Fellowship would have needed to endure another great battle with the odds stacked against them. Despite a lack of screen time, Merry and Pippin set the Fellowship up for success in a way no one would have expected. They are standout characters throughout the series. But in The Two Towers, Merry and Pippin prove they are more than troublemakers and become the members that the Fellowship needs them to be. They may doubt themselves, but without their friendship with the Ents and their victory at Isengard, the war would likely have been lost. Merry and Pippin may be unassuming and easily underestimated, but isn't that the point? These two hobbits reinforce the saga's theme that even the littlest creatures have the power to change the course of history.