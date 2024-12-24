The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim has had a rough go at things at the box office; despite being produced for only $30 million, the film has just recently managed to gross half of that worldwide. As is often the case with movies that are underperforming at the box office, the animated Lord of the Rings flick has already set a digital release date despite only playing in theaters for less than two weeks. According to Warner Bros., The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will arrive on digital platforms such as Prime Video and Apple TV+ on December 27, just a few days after Christmas. The film has earned scores of 47% from critics and 83% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Playing in over 2,600 theaters this weekend, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim earned only $1.2 million, leaving its per-theater total at a measly $475, the second-lowest of any movie playing in theaters this weekend. For reference, A24’s The Brutalist scored the highest-per-theater earnings of the weekend, hauling in $266,000 from only four theaters, bringing its per-theater total to over $66,000. Even Kraven the Hunter, which has been largely considered one of the biggest box office flops of the year, scored $951 from each theater it was playing in, roughly double that of The War of the Rohirrim. By pulling the animated Lord of the Rings film from theaters early and premiering the film on digital, Warner Bros. may stand to recuperate some losses from the box office.

What Topped the Box Office This Past Weekend?

It was Sonic the Hedgehog 3 that raced to the top of the box office this weekend after earning $60 million domestically, nearly doubling the total of the second-place competitor, Mufasa: The Lion King, which earned just $35 million. Wicked finished this weekend in the #3 spot with $14 million, while Moana 2 trailed not far behind at $13.2 million. Homestead, the action thriller starring Neal McDonough, finished at #5 with $6 million, and Gladiator 2 fell to #6 with only $4.5 million.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is still playing in select theaters before it arrives on digital on December 27. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

