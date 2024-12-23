The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim has had a rough go at things at the box office since its premiere. The animated LOTR film hauled in only $1.2 million during its second weekend in theaters, bringing its domestic total to $7.3 million. Pair this with an $8 million haul from international markets, The War of the Rohirrim currently stands at a cumulative worldwide box office total of $15 million. The budget for the film was only $30 million, meaning it won’t be a colossal loss for Warner Bros. even if the film exited theaters right now, but it certainly didn’t perform at the box office like you’d expect for a movie with The Lord of the Rings name behind it.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim finished this weekend in the #8 spot at the domestic box office, falling behind even Kraven the Hunter, which managed to scrounge together $3.1 million during its second weekend in theaters. The War of the Rohirrim also finished behind Homestead, the action thriller starring Neal McDonough, which grossed $6 million this weekend to take the #5 spot at the box office. Perhaps the most grim statistic for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is that the film is playing in over 2,600 theaters yet only earned $1.2 million, bringing its per-theater total to only $488, the second-lowest of any movie playing in theaters this weekend. The only film lower was The Wild Robot, which earned $50,000 this weekend from 121 screens.

Is ‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’ on Streaming?

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is currently playing exclusively in theaters, but the film will likely hit digital sooner than expected thanks to its middling box office returns. When it does begin streaming, it will join other Warner Bros. movies such as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Joker: Folie á Deux on Max, Warner’s premiere distribution center for all of its streaming content. Expect The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim to hit digital platforms early in the new year, and potentially begin streaming in February or March.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

