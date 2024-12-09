Is there such a thing as the over-saturation of the Lord of the Rings? While Prime Video spills billions into its ambitious streaming series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Warner Bros. enters production on an upcoming live-action film tentatively titled The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, there has been some collateral damage. This weekend, W.B. debuted the new animated film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim in over 30 overseas markets ahead of its domestic debut, and witnessed utter rejection.

The film grossed just $2 million; Spain led the way with a measly $350,000. For context, it made less in its first weekend than Amazon MGM's holdover under-performer Red One did in its fourth frame. Directed by Kenji Kamiyama, the anime-inspired film is set nearly 200 years before the events of Peter Jackson's landmark Lord of the Rings live-action trilogy. There are currently only three reviews for the film listed on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and two of them are positive.

The film was announced and fast-tracked in 2021, to avoid New Line losing the rights to J.R.R. Tolkien's novels. Jackson and Fran Walsh, who co-wrote and co-produced the live-action trilogy with him, were announced to have boarded the project as executive producers earlier this year. The film tells the story of Helm Hammerhand, a legendary king of Rohan, who wages an epic battle to protect his family and kingdom. Brian Cox voices the central character, with Miranda Otto reprising her role as Éowyn from the live-action films. Also featured are Luke Pasqualino and Gaia Wise.

'The War of the Rohirrim' Will Be Released Domestically this Week