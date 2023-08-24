The Big Picture Warner Bros Discovery has delayed Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim to December 2024.

The animated film explores the history of Helm's Deep and follows King Helm Hammerhand defending his lands against the Dunlendings.

The star-studded cast, including Brian Cox and Miranda Otto, along with talented filmmakers, make this a highly anticipated film worth waiting for.

Warner Bros Discovery has delayed the upcoming animated film Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim to December 2024. The move comes as a domino effect of rescheduling Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starring Dune 2 which will now open next year in March. And in the same vein the animated action, The War of the Rohirrim will now open on December 13, 2024.

First announced in June 2021, the animated fantasy feature will chronicle the tale of one of the most legendary figures in Middle-earth history, Helm Hammerhand, the ninth King of Rohan. The film will explore the history of the fortress that bears King Hammerhand's name, Helm's Deep. The feature is being helmed by animator turned director Kenji Kamiyama, from a screenplay by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, while Philippa Boyens, who co-wrote the original Lord of the Rings movies returns to consult on the animated film.

What’s The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim About?

The War of the Rohirrim will be set 183 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. It’ll follow the story of King Helm Hammerhand, who must defend his lands from an army of Dunlendings. In JRR Tolkien’s tale, Hammerhand born to the House of Eorl is remembered for guiding his people through the times of wars and conflicts with the Dunlendings, a tribe of wild men who were driven to live on the borders of Rohan and sought vengeance against its people.

Image via New Line

The animated feature is a dream come true for not only animation fans but of the franchise as well. To see the battle that gave Helm's Deep its name is as exciting as it gets. The film cast a slew of talents like Brian Cox as Helm Hammerhand, Gaia Wise as Hera: the daughter of Helm, Luke Pasqualino as Wulf – the ruthless leader of the Dunlendings, Laurence Ubong Williams as Fréaláf Hildeson, Shaun Dooley as Wulf's father, Freca.

Furthermore, reprising her role from Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings franchise is Miranda Otto as Éowyn, who’ll also narrate the series. Also rounding off the cast are Lorraine Ashbourne, Yazdan Qafouri, Benjamin Wainwright, Michael Wildman, Jude Akuwudike, Bilal Hasna, and Janine Duvitski in undisclosed roles. Given the immense talents behind the film bot on and off screen, the movie is one to worth waiting for.

Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will arrive in theatres on December 13, 2024.