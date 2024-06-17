The Big Picture Extended and remastered versions of the original Lord of the Rings movies grossed over $7.2 million on re-release.

The trilogy, directed by Peter Jackson, won 17 Oscars and grossed nearly $3 billion globally between 2001 and 2003.

Peter Jackson is returning as an executive producer on the upcoming Lord of the Rings projects, but is uninvolved in the Prime Video series.

Sony’s two-month long “Spider Mondays” festival, during which the studio re-released each of the eight live-action Spider-Man movies in theaters, recently concluded with something of a shrug. But immediately afterward, extended and remastered versions of the original Lord of the Rings movies were re-released by Fathom Events for one day each, across three weekends. Widely considered to be one of the greatest film trilogies of all time, the Lord of the Rings movies have been delivering impressive hauls at the domestic box office, with another weekend remaining in this special engagement.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring was re-issued in theaters on June 8, and returned for a second round on June 14; The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers was re-released on June 9, followed by round two June 15; The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King was re-released on June 10, and then on June 16. So far, the three films have generated a combined total of a little over $7.2 million. They'll return for one day each next weekend. The original trilogy followed the adventures of a hobbit named Frodo Baggins, played by Elijah Wood, who went on an epic quest with his friends to destroy the evil One Ring.

The Fellowship of the Ring grossed $2.4 million on its first day of re-issue, and around $600,000 on day two. The Two Towers made $1.9 million on day one and around $500,000 on day two. The Return of the King made $1.7 million on day one, but day two figures are awaited. Directed by Peter Jackson, the Lord of the Rings movies were released between 2001 and 2003, and grossed a combined total of nearly $3 billion worldwide. They've been re-released on several occasions previously. The three films also won a total of 17 Oscars from 30 nominations; The Return of the King famously won in each of the 11 categories for which it was nominated.

The 'Lord of the Rings' Trilogy Has Grossed Nearly $3 Billion Worldwide

Jackson returned to direct a new trilogy of prequel films based on series creator J.R.R Tolkien’s The Hobbit, but these movies are generally considered to be inferior to the original trilogy. The Hobbit movies also grossed just under $3 billion combined, but cost over twice as much to produce. Jackson will now return as executive producer on the upcoming anime film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, which is set for a theatrical release later this year, and as a producer on Andy Serkis’ tentatively titled The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, due for release in 2026.

He remains uninvolved in the Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which will debut its second season in a couple of months. This year has seen several classic films being re-released in theaters, mainly to celebrate important anniversaries. These include Ridley Scott’s Alien, the Brendan Fraser-starrer The Mummy, Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, Uncut Gems, Tenet, Dune, and more. You can purchase tickets for next week's Lord of the Rings screenings here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.