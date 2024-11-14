Fans of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy can all agree that it's a masterpiece. How could it not be with The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King featuring an ensemble cast including Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, and Andy Serkis, among many others? It's earned its reputation as one of the most influential, ambitious, and highest-grossing film series ever made, receiving numerous accolades, including 17 Academy Awards out of 30 total nominations. However, no matter how beloved it is, it isn't exactly perfect.

Many great stories have plot holes, and The Lord of the Rings trilogy is no different. It's important to remember that Jackson had the massive task of translating J.R.R. Tolkien's immense work to the big screen, adapting the hefty source material into three already long films and creating some plot holes that couldn't be fixed or explained. While the trilogy's biggest holes lie with Tolkien's original story, it's easy to pick apart Jackson's, too, especially when many fans haven't read the books. Examining only Jackson's trilogy and putting the source material aside, fans have noticed plot holes the size of the Misty Mountains.

10 Sam and Frodo Having Enough Food for the Journey

'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' (2002)

Image via New Line Cinema

Hobbits are known for their love of food. Just refer to Pippin's (Billy Boyd) passionate explanation of their daily feeding schedule in Fellowship of the Ring: breakfast, second Breakfast, elevenses, luncheon, afternoon tea, dinner, and supper. When Frodo (Wood) and Sam (Astin) journey to Rivendell, they can't exactly keep up with that schedule, but they do stop to make some meals, especially once Merry (Dominic Monaghan) and Pippin join them. However, during their journey to Mount Doom, there aren't as many lush ingredients on the road. Even worse, after the Fellowship disbands, they're left with only the Lembas bread they secured from Lothlórien, save for the one rabbit stew they have in the Grey Marshes. Then, heading to Ephel Dúath, Gollum (Andy Serkis) destroys their reserves to frame Sam.

Viewers don't see Frodo and Sam eat very much, which is understandable as other parts of their journey are more important to capture. Obviously, they eat, but it's still curious how only a handful of Lembas bread packages get them to Mount Doom. It's hard to believe that Sam and Frodo still have any Lembas bread left when they reach Minas Morgul, let alone at the top of Ephel Dúath. Maybe they live off their reserves from their massive eating habits. It's only a minor detail, but still interesting to think about.

9 Eowyn Hiding Her Identity Until the Battle

'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Image via New Line Cinema

Éowyn (Miranda Otto) wants to take up arms with her brother and their kin on the battlefield in Two Towers when the warg riders attack her people en route to Helm's Deep. She tells Aragorn (Mortensen) that women in Rohan learned how to fight long ago, but King Théoden (Bernard Hill) denies her the right. He bars her from fighting again in Return of the King when they set out for Minas Tirith. This time, though, she does not remain at camp, biding the men farewell. Instead, Éowyn disguises herself as a man, keeping her face covered in a helmet, and picks up Merry, who is also shunned from fighting.

The journey from camp in Dunharrow to Minas Tirith is about a three-day ride. So, how can Éowyn conceal her identity throughout their travels? Does she keep her helmet on the whole time? How does no one notice her hair is longer than a man's or the fact that she's riding with a child-sized soldier? Maybe her talents extend past fighting, as she seems to be an expert at blending in.

8 The Elves Being Horrible Fighters

'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' (2002)

Image via New Line Cinema

The Elves have lived in Middle-earth for centuries, participating in virtually every battle that has scorched its lands, but just as the War of the Ring heats up, most of them begin to leave for Valinor. When Saruman (Christopher Lee) unleashes his Uruk-hai from Isengard on the people of Rohan, Elrond (Hugo Weaving) and Galadriel (Blanchett) agree to send aid to Men one last time. Haldir and his small army arrive at Helm's Deep just before the battle, but most of their forces are whipped out.

Apart from Galadriel's beginning monologue in Fellowship of the Ring, viewers don't see the Elves in battle until the Battle of the Hornburg at Helm's Deep in Two Towers. The long wait is upsetting and disappointing, as the Elves don't exactly hold their own in battle like they seemed to have long ago and are killed off immediately. Having lived for so long and being masters of their craft, you'd think the Elves would outlive the humans in battle or at least survive for a little longer, making a sizable dent in the Uruk-hai before they all perished.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

7 Ghosts Reject and Then Take Aragorn's Offer of Redemption

'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Image via New Line Cinema

In Return of the King, Elrond confirms that Sauron's secret army consists of a fleet of Corsair ships and suggests that Aragorn call for aid from the "men who dwell in the mountain," but Aragorn says the Army of the Dead are murderers and traitors who answer to no one after betraying Isildur, who cursed them. Elrond declares that they will answer to the King of Gondor. On the eve of the battle, Aragorn, Gimli (John Rhys-Davies), and Legolas (Bloom) depart through the Dimholt toward the haunted caverns beneath the Dwimorberg. Aragorn summons the Army of the Dead to fulfill their oath to him as Isildur's heir. After a while, the King of the Dead reemerges and agrees to fight.

It doesn't exactly make sense why the Army of the Dead disappears once Aragorn asks them to fulfill their oath and redeem themselves, only to reappear moments later outside the cave they just destroyed for no reason. Their actions give the moment a bit of suspense but seem unnecessary. Did they hope Aragorn and his friends would die in the avalanche so they could go back to being tortured souls? Or did they just have to talk about it amongst themselves but were just dramatic about it?

6 Gollum's Plan To Kill Frodo and Sam

'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Image via New Line Cinema

After Sméagol thinks Frodo betrayed him by conspiring with Faramir (David Wenham) to capture him in The Two Towers, he begins talking to his evil counterpart, Gollum, again. Sméagol had previously shunned Gollum in the hopes of redeeming himself by helping Frodo, who was kind to him. At the beginning of Return of the King, a hurt Sméagol conspires with Gollum to kill Frodo and Sam by luring them to the monstrous spider Shelob's lair at the top of the Ephel Dúath mountains in the dark tunnels of Cirith Ungol. He hopes the giant spider will kill the hobbits, thus allowing him to take back the One Ring.

Gollum's plan also backfires spectacularly, leaving behind a crack in the plot the size of the Ephel Dúath mountains.

Gollum is horrifying proof of what the One Ring can do to the innocent beings of Middle-earth. He embodies the Ring's power of corruption, being physically and mentally broken from his continued possession of the cursed object. Luring the hobbits to Shelob isn't exactly a genius plan; Gollum underestimates Frodo and Sam's strength and guides them undetected through a virtually unguarded entrance to Mordor. His plan also backfires spectacularly, leaving behind a crack in the plot the size of the Ephel Dúath mountains. However, if Gollum had never tried this misguided plot, Frodo and Sam's journey would've looked much different.

5 Gandalf's Lack of Major Powers

'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' (2022) and 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Image via New Line Cinema

Gandalf (McKellen), like Saruman, was sent to help the people of Middle-earth overcome evil. In Fellowship of the Ring, he dies battling a Balrog in Moria but is reincarnated as Gandalf the White in Two Towers. In Rohan, he releases King Théoden from Saruman's spell and brings forth light to ward off the Uruk-hai at Helm's Deep. In Return of the King, shortly after arriving in Gondor, the White Wizard does something similar to fend off the Nazgûl attacking Faramir and his company. During the final battle, he summons the eagles to rescue Frodo and Sam from Mount Doom, just as he did to escape Saruman's tower at Isengard in Fellowship.

That's about it when it comes to Gandalf using his magic and immense power, which is shocking when you realize he's the only powerful being left on Middle-earth when Sauron is defeated. Fans have always asked why Gandalf doesn't put his true power on full display throughout the trilogy. The White Wizard could've helped so much more if he'd just used his magic, and there's really no reason for him not to. Without his powers, Gandalf's just a wise old man with some skill in battle.

4 Isengard's Lack of Defenses

'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' (2002)

Image via New Line Cinema

Once Merry and Pippin happen upon Treebeard in Fangorn Forest, they try to convince him and his fellow Ents to join the war against Saruman. They resist, claiming they stay out of conflict, but once Treebeard sees the devastation Saruman's orcs caused to the forest, he calls his friends to battle. They march to Isengard shortly after Saruman unleashes his Uruk-hai on Rohan. The Ents destroy the dam, release the river, trap Saruman in his tower, and take control of Isengard fairly quickly.

Sending out all of his Uruk-hai soldiers to Rohan is Saruman's biggest mistake, costing him control over Isengard and even his life. Saruman leaves his domain virtually unprotected, with only a few goblins to defend the area from the Ents. The wizard essentially hands Isengard over without much of a fight, leaving this part of the story feeling unsatisfying.

3 Mount Doom unprotected

'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Image via New Line Cinema

In Return of the King, after Sam rescues Frodo, they escape the tower and disguise themselves as orcs to cross Mordor to Mount Doom. They almost get caught several times, but the real test is getting up to the fiery pits of the volcano. Frodo loses his strength to continue just as they're about to arrive, but Sam doesn't give up, carrying Frodo the rest of the way until Gollum attacks them. Frodo musters up his last remaining energy and dashes off to Mount Doom's entrance, where Sam finds him dangling the One Ring over the precipice.

Gollum is the only creature that tries to bar Frodo and Sam from entering Mount Doom. While Frodo and Sam journey through Mordor, Sauron's army travels out and away from the volcano toward the Black Gate, where Aragorn and his remaining forces wait for a final battle. This leaves Mount Doom, whose pits of lava are the only thing that can destroy the Ring, unprotected. You'd think that Sauron would station his most vile creatures at the volcano's entrance to guard the one place he knows his enemies are trying to get to. This is the One Ring, after all, his sole object of desire and reason for unleashing evil on Middle-earth. Sauron leaving Mount Doom unprotected is still one of the biggest plot holes in the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy.

2 The Nazgûl Conundrum

'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Image via New Line Cinema

In Two Towers, Faramir's company captures Frodo, Sam, and Gollum and brings them to Osgiliath, Gondor's last defense against Mordor. As Faramir's company reconvenes with the forces trying to defend the ruined city, a Nazgûl attacks. Compelled, Frodo walks to the top of a tower and, in a trance-like state, holds out the Ring and moves to put it on his finger right in front of the Nazgûl. Sam arrives just in time to pull him away before the Nazgûl's beast can snap at them. It's their second major encounter following The Fellowship of the Ring, but this one is more problematic.

It's obvious that Frodo has no control over his actions, so that's not the head-scratching bit about it; rather, it's the Nazgûl's behavior that is outright odd. The Ringwraith isn't too far from Frodo to see that he's holding the One Ring and very clearly trying to put it on. Why doesn't it do anything with this information? The One Ring is in Gondor, the last realm of Men that Sauron is trying to crush. It would've been easy for the Dark Lord and his minions to retrieve it, knowing a Halfling had it and so close to their borders. Instead, nothing happens, and Sauron's army carries on with battle as if Frodo hadn't flashed about the Ring. It makes the scene feel useless.

1 Eagle Ex Machina

'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Image via New Line Cinema

In Fellowship of the Ring, when Saruman holds Gandalf captive at Isengard following their fight, the Grey wizard summons an eagle to rescue him. Gandalf does the same in the final battle in Return of the King, bringing forth the mighty birds to rescue Frodo and Sam from Mount Doom as its lava pit erupts.

Many have wondered why the eagles weren't called in to take Frodo to Mount Doom, making the journey easier and faster. They couldn't have dropped the Ring into the lava pit themselves exactly, but it still begs the question of why they weren't summoned for some other task sooner. They could've taken the Fellowship to at least Lothlórien to bypass Moria and the Misty Mountains. Either way, like Gandalf's magic, the eagles are underused for no reason and continuously make fans question their purpose.

NEXT: Every Season 2 Episode of 'Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power,' Ranked