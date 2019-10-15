Exclusive: ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series Adds ‘Years and Years’ Star Maxim Baldry

0

Up-and-coming English actor Maxim Baldry, who recently played Viktor Goraya in HBO’s Years and Years, has landed a significant role in Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Rings series, Collider has exclusively learned.

Australian actress Markella Kavenagh is set to star alongside Midsommar star Will Poulter. Character details are being kept under wraps along with plot details. All we know at this point is that the LOTR series will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s book The Fellowship of the Ring.

The Lord of the Rings series hails from the writing team of JD Payne and Patrick McKay, while Game of Thrones alum Bryan Cogman will serve as a consulting producer. J.A. Bayona is set to direct multiple episodes of the big-budget series, which has been in the works since November 2017. Amazon Studios has already made a multi-season production commitment, and the company will produce in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema.

Lindsey Weber, Bruce Richmond, Gene Kelly, and Amazon’s former head of genre programming Sharon Tal Yguado will serve as executive producers, as will writers Gennifer Hutchison, Jason Cahill, and Justin Doble. Ron Ames serves as producer, Stephany Folsom serves as consulting producer, and writer Helen Shang serves as co-producer. Glenise Mullins will serve as writing consultant, while Bayona will also executive produce along with his partner Belén Atienza.

The show’s official Twitter account sent out an image of a map along with two messages, with the second one reading “Welcome to the Second Age,” which refers to the time in Tolkien mythology when the Rings of Power, including Sauron’s One Ring, came into existence.

Before his breakout turn on Years and Years, Baldry starred in the UK series Hollyoaks as Liam Donovan, and he also played Caesarion on HBO’s Rome. Baldry’s feature credits include the hit comedy Mr. Bean’s Holiday. He’s represented by Industry Entertainment and Independent Talent Group.