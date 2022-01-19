It feels like forever ago that the news first broke of Prime Video bringing an epic, million-dollar Lord of the Rings adaptation to the small screen — and we've seen hints and teases of what's to come since, but today's announcement brings us one step closer to learning when the show will be set and the stories it will follow. Of course the series couldn't just be called Lord of the Rings, and the official title treatment has been revealed: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's books (looking at you, Stephen Colbert) will already have a sense of what that title foreshadows — an epic event that takes place in Middle-earth's Second Age, in which the aforementioned 20 Rings of Power were forged and divided up amongst the elves, dwarves, humans, and the Dark Lord Sauron. Who could forget Cate Blanchett's incredible voiceover narration from Fellowship of the Ring, in which she laid out for those of us watching exactly who received which bling? Of course, we also know that Sauron forged another ring secretly for himself on the downlow, and the show seems to be poised to lean into the Dark Lord's rise to power — and how he ultimately turned the nine human kings who received rings of their own into his Ringwraiths. A version of this "Ring-Verse" appears in a new video shared by Prime Video, in which the title treatment for the show is excitingly forged together set to the voiceover below:

Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky,

Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone,

Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die,

One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne

In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: First 'Lord of the Rings' Series Image Reveals Amazon's Epic TV Adaptation

"This is a title that we imagine could live on in the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien's other classics," said showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay in a provided statement. "The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth's Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliances of Elves and Men. Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring — but before there was one, there were many... and we're excited to share the epic story of them all."

Payne and McKay serve as showrunners and executive producers, and are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado, as well as producers Ron Ames and Christopher Newman. Wayne Che Yip is co-executive producer and also directs alongside Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere Friday, September 2 on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping weekly each Friday. Check out the show's title treatment being forged into life in the video below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power:

Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

'Demon Slayer' Season 2 Gets New Poster Teasing a Big Fight Set your heart ablaze!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email