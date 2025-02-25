Die-hard fans of the original Lord of the Rings books have had a few bones to pick with the Peter Jackson trilogy over the years. While the films are visually stunning, with a rousing score and near-perfect casting, there is one change in particular that Jackson makes that goes against the point that J.R.R. Tolkien was trying to make about the Elves, specifically seen in The Two Towers. The Battle of the Hornburg (aka the Battle of Helm's Deep) is one of the greatest moments in the trilogy, there is no doubt. However, in Tolkien's original material, this battle has a different significance, one that Jackson and company changed when they added one particular element: Elves.

'The Two Towers' Adds Elves to the Famous Battle at Helm's Deep

Image via New Line Cinema

In Jackson’s film, the Elves arrive when all hope seems lost, just before Saruman’s (Christopher Lee) 10,000-strong Uruk-hai army arrives. With the Elven forces, the 300 men of Rohan (which itself feels like a sly reference to the biblical Gideon) hold their own for quite a while, until Gandalf (Ian McKellen) and Éomer (Karl Urban) arrive with the rest of the Rohirrim (about 2,000 strong). However, in the books, this battle happens quite differently. For starters, there are supposed to be about 3,000 men of Rohan at Helm’s Deep, not 300, and Éomer and his forces are counted among them. In Tolkien's account, Gandalf actually brings Erkenbrand and his forces from the Westfold to deliver the final blow. Still, these small changes serve to better visualize the grand scale of Saruman's army and the hopelessness that the Men of Middle-earth face. Unfortunately, it also means that the Elves are a necessary change if Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) and his allies were to ever win.

According to The Two Towers DVD commentary for the Extended Edition by Peter Jackson and his co-screenwriters Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh, it was Jackson’s idea to add the Elves to the battle. “If for no other reason, it’s kind of a device of a battle build-up,” the director notes. The trio explain that the inclusion of the Elves was meant to echo Tolkien’s lore, as the Elves and the Dwarves are actually fighting Sauron's forces elsewhere on the map at this time (as detailed further in Tolkien's Appendix B). This allowed the filmmakers to weave in themes of hope concerning the alliances of the Free Peoples of Middle-earth, effectively calling back to the Last Alliance of Elves and Men as seen at the end of the Second Age, when Elendil (Peter McKenzie), Elrond (Hugo Weaving), and their respective peoples defeated the Dark Lord.

Interestingly, Jackson and company originally intended Liv Tyler's Arwen to lead the Elves into battle. However, as the story goes, fan backlash to this blatant change from Tolkien's books was so strong that they replaced her with Craig Parker's Haldir instead (a character with no reported death in Tolkien's legendarium). Despite that, there are a few shots in the official cut of the film where she appears in the background. It almost makes one wonder if the die-hard fans were simply frustrated that Arwen was included in the battle, or if the issue was the Elves themselves. For many Tolkien purists, it's easy to see why this would become an issue.

J.R.R. Tolkien Intended for Men To Stand Alone for Middle-earth