It's hard to improve a film that is already nearly perfect, but the extended edition of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers does exactly that. With The Two Towers turning 20 years old this year, it's the perfect time to celebrate the fundamental importance of the film's extended edition.

We're currently within an era of increasingly long film running times. Babylon, Avatar: The Way of Water, and The Irishman all passed the three-hour mark, and other recent films like The Batman, Eternals, No Time To Die, Dune, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever weren't that far behind. If there's anyone who set that precedent, it's Peter Jackson. While each of the six installments within Jackson's Middle-earth saga were among the longer films of their respective years, his extended edition packed in even more details from J.R.R. Tolkien's novels. Considering how rich Tolkien's text is, it's incredible that Jackson added so much more, and that there were still elements from the novels that were never brought to life.

Director's cuts are often simply for completionists who love a certain director's work; it's rare that you find a film like Kingdom of Heaven or The Godfather: Part III where the two cuts are radically different. However, Jackson's films each pack in extra details and moments that make these near-perfect films somehow even better. Between the touching extra moments with Galadriel (Cate Blanchett) in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, the awesome moments with the Mouth of Sauron in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, and the gory details from the final battle in The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (which even earned it an R rating), there's more than enough you should see if you're in the middle of a Middle-earth marathon. However, there's no film in the saga that improves as significantly as The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

While the other films in the saga simply add on additional moments, they don't fundamentally change the nature of the story. The theatrical cut of The Two Towers plays out like a thriller; Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), Legolas (Orlando Bloom), and Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) are on a desperate mission to rally the sources of men against Sauron, while Frodo (Elijah Wood) and Sam (Sean Astin) race to Mount Doom as they are guided by Gollum (Andy Serkis). While the extended edition of The Two Towers doesn't diminish this intensity, it turns into a more reflective contemplation on the ramifications of war. The critical 45 minutes added to the director's cut of The Two Towers turn a film regarded as "filler" into the most mature installment in the series.

RELATED: 8 Extended Edition 'Lord of the Rings' Scenes That Make it So Much Better

An Added Tragedy

Image via New Line Cinema

While Sauron's onslaught begins in The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers is where the entire world is forced to begin choosing sides. The theatrical cut of The Two Towers does a great job at showing the political chess game that Aragorn and Gandalf the White (Ian McKellen) play as they vie for King Théoden’s (Bernard Hill) assistance. However, the extended cut of The Two Towers allows for more scenes of mourning and grief. A beautiful scene where Eowyn (Miranda Otto) performs at her brother's funeral shows the cost of war and why Théoden is so hesitant to march into battle.

Similarly, the added moments in The Two Towers extended cut featuring Merry (Dominic Monaghan) and Pippin (Billy Boyd) with Treebeard (who happens to also be voiced by Rhys-Davies) and his Ents are both more humorous and more profound. While the extended negotiations between Treebeard and the Council of Ents humorously make Merry impatient, there's more time paid to their customs and sacred traditions. This makes it even more devastating when the Ents watch Saruman's (Christopher Lee) armies crush their forests; we’ve seen the natural beauty that's being taken away.

The Two Towers extended edition includes important details, such as Saruman's commands to burn the forest of Fangorn, build a dam by his castle, and launch an attack on the innocent villagers of Rohan. While the theatrical edition of The Two Towers does a great job at building up tension ahead of the Battle of Helm’s Deep, the extended edition truly shows the danger that the entire world is under — Helm’s Deep has become the last stand.

Character Development and Maturity

Image via New Line Cinema

The added scenes in The Two Towers extended cut also contribute to some of the character arcs that don't pay off until The Return of the King. While Merry and Pippin were mostly used for comic relief in The Fellowship of the Ring, the extended edition of The Two Towers does more to underscore the differences between them. Merry has learned to deceive his Uruk-hai captors, but Pippin is frightened nonetheless. This was a great way of setting up the storyline in The Return of the King where they are separated before the Battle of Gondor.

There's also more time setting up Aragorn's rise as a leader; we know that he is destined to lead the armies of men because of his heritage, but these scenes show why he is the right person for the throne. Aragorn takes the time to inspire the men of Rohan to face incredible odds, and he tenderly responds to Eowyn's flirtations. An interesting detail where he mentions actually being 87 years old shows how many secrets Aragorn has hidden from his allies, and why he is so hesitant to talk about his past.

If there's a moment that is most cited as a standout of The Two Towers, it's Sam's incredible monologue about the power of stories. While this is in the theatrical edition of The Two Towers, it's more powerful after seeing how Sam comes to reach this conclusion. He's playful and inadequate at being a warrior (as evidenced by his humorous failure to tie up Elven rope), but he learns to respect Frodo's kindness. Sam sees that if Frodo is willing to show kindness to a creature as pathetic as Gollum, then surely there is reason to have hope.

A Critical Omission

Image via New Line Cinema

The biggest difference between the two cuts of The Two Towers is the extended backstory for Faramir (David Wenham), which was severely diminished for the theatrical version. The younger brother of Boromir (Sean Bean) has been neglected by his father, King Denethor (John Noble); Denethor is absent from the theatrical cut of The Two Towers, but the extended edition gives him a much better introduction than the one in The Return of the King. It’s important to see how Denethor's obsession over possession has turned him into an abusive, inadequate leader; he considers Boromir to be a prize that he can float, and wants the One Ring out of selfishness.

In many ways, Faramir is the heart of The Two Towers with these revisions. He's a hero who's been mistreated and doubted, and similar to Frodo, he answers the call when he knows it might mean his sacrifice. While Boromir's arc in The Fellowship of the Ring showed how even the best men can fall victim to corruption, Faramir shows how some heroes will stand up to forces that overshadow them.

It's often that the middle chapter of a trilogy is its darkest, as evidenced by classics like The Empire Strikes Back, The Dark Knight, Back to the Future: Part II, and For A Few Dollars More. While the theatrical cut of The Two Towers is certainly more violent, the extended cut is more deeply affecting. With just 45 minutes of added content, The Two Towers turns the weak link in the trilogy to perhaps its masterpiece.