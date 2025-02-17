The Lord of the Rings trilogy has remained popular for a reason. From start to finish, the films beautifully tell an epic and cohesive story, and when it comes to which one is best, arguments can (and have) been made for all three. However, director Peter Jackson weighed in on the question in an interview with Letterbox. Though Jackson admitted that if he were to rewatch the trilogy, he may feel differently, he considers The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers his favorite. While he didn't explain his reasoning, Jackson's choice is a good one. Often, the middle film of a trilogy falls into a slump, but The Two Towers benefits by not having the burden of establishing the world nor the pressure of giving the story a satisfying conclusion. The Two Towers expertly raises the stakes by introducing iconic characters, developing the main cast, and including full-scale battles, earning the title of the best film in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

'The Two Towers' Introduces Some of the Franchise's Most Memorable Characters