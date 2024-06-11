The Big Picture Warner Bros. & Fathom Events extended screening dates for Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers due to overwhelming fan response.

The film follows Frodo, Sam, & Gollum on their journey while the rest battle against Saruman's forces.

Be sure to catch the visually stunning Battle of Helm's Deep in the extended edition screenings.

In an impressive feat of cinematic endurance, Peter Jackson's epic fantasy film The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers has re-entered the domestic box office top 10, a remarkable 22 years after its initial release. The beloved middle installment of the iconic trilogy garnered $1,907,130 from 1,549 screens on Sunday, pushing its worldwide box office total to an astounding $921,055,894. The resurgence in popularity coincides with Warner Bros. and Fathom Events' decision to expand their screening schedule for the remastered extended editions of the trilogy.

Due to the overwhelming response from fans, Warner Bros. and Fathom Events have extended the schedule for the remastered extended editions of The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Originally set for June 8, 9, and 10, the additional dates of June 15, 16, and 17 provide more opportunities for audiences to experience the grandeur of Middle-earth on the big screen.

What is 'The Two Towers' About?

For those needing a refresher or who may be new to the world of Middle-earth, The Two Towers continues the journey of Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) and his loyal friend Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin) as they brave the treacherous path to Mordor to destroy the One Ring. Accompanying them, albeit reluctantly, is the devious Gollum (Andy Serkis), whose divided loyalty adds tension to the quest.

Meanwhile, the group that was formed in The Fellowship of the Ring has been fractured. Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), Legolas (Orlando Bloom), and Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) are in hot pursuit of the Uruk-hai who have captured their friends, Merry (Dominic Monaghan) and Pippin (Billy Boyd). Their chase leads them to the kingdom of Rohan, where they encounter King Théoden (Bernard Hill), who has fallen under the malevolent influence of Saruman's spy, Gríma Wormtongue (Brad Dourif). With the help of the resurrected Gandalf the White (Ian McKellen), they free Théoden from his curse and rally the Rohirrim to stand against Saruman's forces.

The film culminates in the epic Battle of Helm's Deep, where the forces of Rohan, aided by Aragorn and his companions, face overwhelming odds against Saruman's army. The climactic battle remains one of the most thrilling and visually stunning sequences in film history, showcasing Jackson's masterful direction and the groundbreaking special effects work by Weta Digital.

Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest updates on The Lord of the Rings and other exciting projects. Be sure to purchase your tickets for the extended edition screenings on the Fathom Events website.