In watching Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy, it's easy to pick up on more and more with each watch. Over the years, many have wondered about the creation of the Uruk-hai, and while we see some of Saruman's (Christopher Lee) dark magic at work as they are "birthed" from mud-like casings in the earth, J.R.R. Tolkien had differing thoughts as to how Sauron and his forces bred these animalistic warriors.

'The Fellowship of the Rings' Offers Few Answers As to the Uruk-hai's Creation

In the first of Jackson's famed trilogy, the director offers a glimpse into the genesis of these dark beings. The Fellowship of the Ring shows certain Uruk-hai (which, in Black Speech, simply means "Orc-folk" or "Orc-race"), such as the made-for-screen Lurtz (Lawrence Makoare), being ripped from an almost womb-like structure in the muddy ground beneath Isengard. That strange "birth" scene seems to imply that Saruman is essentially conjuring these mighty warriors from the ground itself. Given the corrupted White Wizard's powers as an Istar, coupled with whatever evils the Great Eye has likewise infused him with, it seems at least plausible that this could be so. And yet, later in the film, Gandalf (Ian McKellen) tells Elrond (Hugo Weaving) that the villain is simply crossing Orcs with Goblin-men. So, which is it?

Unfortunately, Peter Jackson doesn't give us any more real answers. According to the DVD commentary, the goal concerning the Uruk-hai's creation was to echo Tolkien's previous statements about the origins of Orcs as they "worm their way out of the ground like maggots." Indeed, the film-centric lore book, The Lord of the Rings: Weapons and Warfare by Chris Smith, confirms that Sauron first created this brand of Uruks just as his own master Morgoth created the original Orc race. Only then did Saruman copy the Dark Lord's initial creation. How did these two blend the races of Orcs and Goblins?

In Tolkien's legendarium, Goblins have at times been described as a sub-race of Orc. However, the word "Goblin" has also been used interchangeably by Tolkien when describing Orcs, including in The Two Towers. "There were four goblin-soldiers of greater stature," he writes in the "Helm's Deep" chapter. "Upon their shields they bore [...] a small white hand in the centre of the black field." Clearly this is describing Uruk-hai, but curiously, the Goblin descriptor is used.

J.R.R. Tolkien Struggled To Nail Down a Definitive Mythology of the Orcs