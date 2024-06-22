When J.R.R. Tolkein published The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, he brought some of the most iconic villains to life. Peter Jackson's movie adaptations of these books gifted audiences with villains of such flourish and dark glory as to win 18 oscars, numerous other accolades, and a devoted fan base. For every heroic moment of Sam helping Frodo, or Legolas shooting arrows, there's an equally awesome scene of Orc armies powering over Middle-earth.

Through the course of Jackson's six movies (he turned The Hobbit into a trilogy), he masterfully brings audiences to the brink of despair again and again. Sauron slowly infects every corner of Middle-earth with poisonous evil, and turns key characters like Saruman into his puppets. All seems lost, only hope remains and even that seems foolish against the insurmountable odds. Of course, good prevails over evil (spoiler alert), but not without plenty of skin-crawling moments of terror. Here are the ten best villains of Middle-earth.

10 Denethor II

Played by John Noble

Image via New Line Cinema

Denethor II is Boromir's (Sean Bean) and Faramir's (David Wendham) father, and is the ruling steward of Gondor until the king returns. Already a bitter pessimist after a lifetime spent waiting for a king who never arrived, Denethor falls into despair after Boromir's death. He sends his only living son, Faramir, into a battle knowing that he is sure to lose. When Faramir returns mortally wounded, Denethor insists his son is dead despite signs that he is still alive, then douses himself and Faramir in oil to burn both of them alive.

Denethor's villainy comes largely through neglect and apathy. He refuses to command Gondor in battle, refuses to try and save his son, and refuses to fulfill his role as steward. The true extent of his bitter pessimism is shown through an unforgettable scene where Pippin (Billy Boyd) serenades him with a woeful song in an empty hall while Denethor devastates a plate of cold food and Faramir rides out to an almost certain death. This scene illustrates a common theme in the LOTR movies: what is the line between vile and villainous? John Noble plays this line to an exquisitely wretched degree that is captivating and grotesque in equal measure.

9 Shelob

Wētā FX

Image via New Line Cinema

Shelob is an enormous spider who lives in the passages of Cirith Ungol, a secret entry into Mordor, where she hunts stray Orcs and prisoners for food. Her children live in the Mirkwood Forest, where they attack Bilbo (Martin Freeman) and his friends in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug. Shelob nearly kills Frodo (Elijah Wood) in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, when Gollum (Andy Serkis) intentionally lures Frodo into her lair. Frodo is saved by Sam (Sean Astin) who defeats Shelob using the Phial and Sting (Frodo's sword), and Shelob retreats, wounded, back into her caves.

Shelob is an iconic character from the Tolkein stories. Driven by hunger, she hunts with deadly speed and focus. While not part of Sauron's army, she is at home in the dark and seems willing to kill anything. Jackson and Wētā FX capitalized on classical spider features to make her scary, using long legs, a fat belly, speed, and a deadly stinger. At the end of The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers, Gollum reveals his plan to lure Frodo to Shelob and then take the Ring, thereby building suspense for Frodo's and Sam's battle with Shelob for over half of the final movie in the trilogy.

8 Grima Wormtongue

Played by Brad Dourif

Image via New Line Cinema

In a memorable performance by Brad Dourif, Grima Wormtongue acts as chief advisor to King Theoden (Bernard Hill) in Rohan, though he is really an evil voice in Theoden's ear, slowly turning the King against his family. Grima is being controlled by Saruman (Christopher Lee), who uses Grima to terrorize the kingdom of Rohan.

Clad in inky black fur, with long stringy black hair and pale skin, Grima Wormtongue brings to mind other goth villains like Severus Snape and Dracula. Grima is physically weak but mentally acute. With his manipulative tactics and traitorous tongue, he acts like a poisonous virus that slowly infects Rohan. By the end of his life, the true extent of Saruman's power over Grima is revealed when Saruman says of Grima, "He will never be free," and then strikes him to the ground. This prompts Grima to literally stab Saruman in the back, who then plummets to his death while Grima takes an arrow to the heart from Legolas (Orlando Bloom).

7 The Balrog/Durin's Bane

Wētā FX

Image via New Line Cinema

The Balrog (also known as Durin's Bane) is a giant, humanoid creature that slumbers deep inside the mines of Moria. On the Fellowship's passage through Moria, Pippin accidentally awakens the Balrog, who chases them through the mines. The Balrog catches up with them on the Bridge of Khazad-dum, where he battles Gandalf and pulls the Wizard down into the depths with him.

Gandalf is one of the most powerful heroes of Middle-earth, and his obvious fear of the Balrog sets Durin's Bane up as a formidable villain. In sheer force, strength, and malintent, the Balrog is tremendous. He gives Gandalf a fair fight, which few characters can do. His appearance calls to mind many demonic tropes - fire, horns, wings, red eyes, and a whip, and he lives deep underground. Yet if you just leave the Balrog alone to sleep, he won't come up to murder you and everyone you know, which makes him a terrifying villain that can also be fairly easily avoided.

6 Azog the Defiler

Played by Manu Bennett

Image via Warner Bros.

Azog is a large and menacing white Orc who serves as Sauron's (Benedict Cumberbatch) warlord throughout The Hobbit trilogy. He has a vendetta against the leader of Bilbo's party, Thorin Oakenshield (Richard Armitage), who cut Azog's arm off at the Battle of Moria. Azog and his army ride enormous, ferocious wolves (called wargs) that enable them to cover great distances and rough terrain, and which also increase their scariness. Azog relentlessly hunts Thorin and Company until he finally kills, and is killed by, Thorin in The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.

Made of pure muscle, Azog is covered in scars and has a large sword where his left forearm used to be. He growls like an animal, has fangs, and takes perverse pleasure in killing. What makes Azog scariest of all the Orcs is his intelligence and personal motivation. He carries out Sauron's orders while staying true to his personal bloodthirst campaign against Thorin. Azog brings characterization and plot to what are often faceless hordes of Orcs.

5 The Witch-king of Angmar

Played by Lawrence Makoare and Brent McIntyre

Close

The Witch-king of Angmar is leader of the Nazgûl, the nine ghostly riders who hunt Frodo all the way to Mordor. In The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, the Witch-king succeeds in stabbing and nearly killing Frodo. At the end of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, the Witch-king kills Theodon, but is then slain by Eowyn (Miranda Otto) with a sword through the face.

The Nazgûl are Sauron's greatest servants. They look like grim reapers in their black cloaks, with skeletal hands and insects crawling out of them. The Witch-king is their leader, but it's the spectacle of all nine of them that is most haunting. When Frodo dons the Ring he can see them in their more human form, though still looking more corpse-like than human. The Nazgûl are some of the more terrifying creatures in the franchise, as they are essentially killing machines controlled by Sauron.

4 Smaug

Voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch

Smaug is a dragon. Enough said. Gandalf recruits Bilbo to journey with Thorin and Company to the Lonely Mountain and steal the Arkenstone while Smaug slumbers on his piles of stolen treasure. Bilbo succeeds in finding the Arkenstone, but awakens Smaug in the process, who leaves his mountain and scorches the nearby Laketown where he is killed by Bard (Luke Evans) and a black arrow.

Gandalf sensed Sauron growing stronger and worried that Sauron would recruit Smaug, which would be very bad for Middle-earth. Smaug is legendary in Middle-earth as a killing machine. He is enormous, breathes fire, has impenetrable scales, and is very smart. As one of the main villains of the first two Hobbit movies, Smaug's storyline builds up a lot of fear and suspense that ends with surprisingly little screen time. Voiced by the silky vocals of Cumberbatch, Smaug is susceptible to flattery and wordplay, which helps Bilbo elude him.

3 Sauron

Played by Benedict Cumberbatch and Sala Baker

Sauron is the main antagonist of Middle-earth. He forged the original rings of power, and then secretly made the One Ring to rule them all, giving him ultimate power over Middle-earth. Growing in power throughout the series, Sauron constantly calls the Ring back to himself so he can regain his form and the rest of power. After torturing Middle-earth for eons, he is finally destroyed when Frodo throws the Ring into the fires of Mount Doom, where it was created.

Although unarguably the most powerful villain in Middle-earth, Sauron is not the most interesting. By the time Sauron reappears as the Necromancer in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, he has become one-dimensional in his desire for power. Sauron controls most of the villains in the series, including Saruman, and through them manages to enact horrors upon most of Middle-earth. He also created the One Ring, which is a terrifying tool that tears people apart, corrupts their minds, and uses them against themselves. Wise characters like Gandalf and Galadriel (Cate Blanchett) are wary of the ring because even though they knew they could resist Sauron, they did not think they could resist their own power twisted against them, as the Ring would do.

2 Saruman the White

Played by Christopher Lee

Image via New Line Cinema

Saruman, the most powerful Wizard in Middle-earth, falls under Sauron's power and becomes one of the most wicked villains of the series. He builds Sauron an army of Orcs, and turns characters like Grima Wormtongue into puppets of his own. Saruman is eventually killed by Grima Wormtongue, but not before he manages to destroy the kingdom of Rohan and torture Gandalf.

Saruman is powerful, smart, ambitious, and cunning. In The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, Gandalf says "the greatest of our order is Saruman the White." Saruman's switch to the dark side surprises Gandalf, who is unable to defeat him in battle (until he defeats the Balrog and returns as Gandalf the White). Saruman lusts for power and could potentially give Sauron a run for his money if he weren't killed at the end of The Two Towers.

1 Gollum

Played by Andy Serkis