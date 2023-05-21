When it comes to the studios, the talk of the town these days is IP, and there's rarely one as ripe as The Lord of the Rings. The world of Middle Earth is vast and inviting and has always kept audiences coming back for more over the decades. J.R.R. Tolkien's characters and world-building are unmatched by almost any other fictional universe, with detailed prose, tons of prequels, books, and appendices on the history of the world, made-up languages with their own complete grammar, and lore deep enough to adapt movies and TV shows from for the rest of the foreseeable future. Peter Jackson's original trilogy are some of the most successful movies Warner Bros. has ever distributed, and the celebrated award-winning films are still revered to this day and maintain a strong fandom.

Back in 2022, Prime Video successfully launched the prequel series The Rings of Power, which recently debuted season 2 on Amazon's streaming service. However, Warner Bros. still holds the rights to theatrically-distributed Lord of the Rings films, and their latest trip back to Middle Earth is the animated feature film, The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim. The prequel is an anime adaptation of Tolkien's world which takes inspiration from the look and feel of Peter Jackson's original trilogy while telling its own original story. If a Lord of the Rings anime sounds like your cup of tea, read below to find out everything we know about the upcoming feature film.

Image via Warner Bros

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be released on December 13, 2024. New Line Cinema initially announced the film in the lead-up to the 20th anniversary of The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, all the way back in June 2021. The anime prequel had originally been slated for release on April 12, 2024, but was pushed to December as a result of the 2023 WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes which halted progress on many projects within the industry.

7 Will 'The War of the Rohirrim' Be Released In Theaters or on Streaming?

Image via Warner Bros.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be released exclusively in movie theaters. This is unfortunate news for those Lord of the Rings fans wishing to see the new film from the comfort of their own home, but it should be noted that War of the Rohirrim will eventually make its way to Max in the near future. As for when the anime epic will make its streaming debut, it'll likely be sometime in Q1 2025, presumably February or March, based on the standard 2-3 month theatrical window which WB releases generally adhere to.

However, it's probable that The War of the Rohirrim will face an uphill battle at the box office, as the film isn't tracking particularly well, nor has it made a strong impression in its overseas debut, grossing less than $2 million as of writing. This is likely due to the somewhat niche appeal of anime, especially in the theatrical space, on top of the limited marketing and the noticeable lack of interest around the film's release, even among the die-hard Tolkien fanatics. This is a true shame, as major Hollywood studios tend to ignore anime altogether, and it's looking like the first major, IP-driven western anime feature will likely be the last for quite some time as a result of these disappointing box office returns.

Lord of the Rings fans will also recall that this isn't the first time a film based on Tolkien's timeless fantasy epic received a theatrical animation, with animation legend Ralph Bakshi's 1978 The Lord of the Rings adaptation being the first version of the story to see the big screen. However, despite its middling reception from critics, the 1978 animated feature was technically a box office success, grossing $30 million on a budget estimated to be between $4 million and $12 million. Bakshi's animation also inspired Peter Jackson's trilogy, as Jackson has cited the film as a major influence.

6 What Is 'The War of the Rohirrim' Rated?

Image via Warner Bros. Discovery

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim has been rated PG-13 by the MPA "for strong violence."

This shouldn't be too surprising considering all the previous movies set in Middle-earth received the same rating.

5 How Long Is 'The War of the Rohirrim'?

Image via Warner Bros

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim has a runtime of 134 minutes (or 2 hours and 14 minutes).

4 Is There a Trailer for 'The War of the Rohirrim'?

Yes, there is an official trailer for The War of the Rohirrim (which can be viewed above), and it's an enticing dive into this new look at Middle Earth. Teasing tense conflicts and epic battles, The War of the Rohirrim's trailer is nothing short of the awe-inspiring spectacle one comes to expect from the Lord of the Rings IP, giving Tolkien's world new life through the lenses of its stylistic visuals. From this brief look, it seems as though the film is fully utilizing its status as a big-budget anime project and everything that comes with that.

3 What Is the Plot of 'The War of the Rohirrim'?

Image via Warner Bros

Set 183 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, The War of the Rohirrim tells the story of Helm Hammerhand—the ninth king of Rohan and the last of its first line of Kings—and the origin of the iconic fortress of Helm's Deep. The film will see Hammerhead defending Helm's Deep from the clutches of a powerful Dunlending lord whose quest to avenge his father has brought him to the gates of Middle Earth's ancient stronghold.

The full synopsis for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim reads as follows:

Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg—a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

2 Who Stars in 'The War of the Rohirrim'?

Image via Warner Bros

Brian Cox Helm Hammerhand Gaia Wise Hera Miranda Otto Eowyn Billy Boyd Shank Dominic Monaghan Wrot Luke Pasqualino Wulf Shaun Dooley Freca Lorraine Ashbourne Olwyn Michael Wildman General Targg Bilal Hasna Lief Jude Akuwudike Lord Thorne Yazdan Qafouri Hama Benjamin Wainwright Haleth Laurence Ubong Williams Frealaf Alex Jordan Lord Frygt Elijah Tamati Young Wulf Janine Duvitski Old Pennicruik Bea Dooley Young Hera

Scottish Thespian Brian Cox lends his powerful voice to King Helm Hammerhand in The War of the Rohirrim. The Succession actor headlines an exquisitely talented voice cast. Luke Pasqualino, best known for his role as Freddie McClair in Skins, plays the role of the aforementioned Dunlending lord, Wulf, with voice-over artist Shaun Dooley (Elden Ring) voicing his father, Freca. Gaia Wise will be playing Helm's daughter Hera in the film and Miranda Otto will reprise her role as Eowyn from Peter Jackson's original trilogy, a descendant of Helm who will serve as the narrator for the whole film. Actors Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan (Merry and Pippin from the original trilogy) will be making their return to Middle Earth as well, albeit as different characters.

Additionally, Lorraine Ashbourne (Bridgerton), Michael Wildman (Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Bilal Hasna (Sparks), Jude Akuwudike (Beasts of No Nation), Yazdan Qafouri (I Came By), Benjamin Wainwright (World on Fire), Laurence Ubong Williams (Gateway), Alex Jordan (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty), Elijah Tamati (Sweet Tooth), Janine Duvitski (Grown-ups), and Bea Dooley are all featured in the film's stacked voice cast.

1 Who's Making 'The War of the Rohirrim'?

Image via Annecy

The War of the Rohirrim is directed by veteran anime director Kenji Kamiyama. Kamiyama has a rather prolific track record, having directed multiple installments in various anime franchises like Ghost in the Shell and Ultraman, as well as original films like 2017's Napping Princess. Kamiyama has also worked with legendary anime film studio, Studio Ghibli, having served in the art department on classics like Hayao Miyazaki's Kiki's Delivery Service.