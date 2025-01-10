After opening with only $4.5 million during its first weekend in theaters and a stacked month in December loaded with blockbuster competition, it was clear early on that things weren’t going to go swimmingly for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim at the box office. The film saw a sharp decline, dropping 73% during its second weekend in theaters to only $1.2 million, before quickly tapering off below $500,000 for the last two weekends. The film currently sits at $9.1 million from domestic earnings and $10.8 million in international markets for a worldwide total of $19.9 million. Now that the film is available on digital, it will seemingly exit theaters soon short of earning $10 million domestically.

It’s still possible for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim to hit the $20 million mark at the worldwide box office; the film is less than $100,000 short and can rely on domestic earnings and international markets to help get it across the finish line. The silver lining for the animated Lord of the Rings film is that it only cost $30 million to make, meaning that even though it will finish its theatrical run with box office numbers around the $20 million mark, it won’t be that much of a loss for Warner Bros. This is good news for the studio, too, which is currently trying to plug the holes left behind by Joker: Folie á Deux, the comic book sequel that is expected to cost the studio well over $200 million.

What Topped the Box Office This Weekend in Theaters?

Mufasa: The Lion King finished atop the box office this weekend with $23 million, toppling Sonic the Hedgehog 3 during both films' third weekends in theaters; the blue speedster fell just short with $21 million. Nosferatu also finished this weekend at the box office with a strong $13 million, bringing its domestic total to over $70 million and its global haul past the $100 million mark. Moana 2 and Wicked also finished in the #4 and #5 spots with $12.4 million and $9.9 million, respectively.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is set to exit theaters soon, but the film is available to rent or purchase on digital platforms. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and watch The War of the Rohirrim on VOD.

