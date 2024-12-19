Summary Kenji Kamiyama drew inspiration from Japanese period dramas like Akira Kurosawa for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

Kamiyama revealed that the most challenging aspect was animating thousands of horses in the film, requiring a unique and arduous method.

After working on Star Wars and Lord of the Rings, Kamiyama is open to taking on another popular Hollywood IP for his next project.

How do you make a good animated movie? You have to start with the right animators and creatives; Kenji Kamiyama is that guy. The director of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim has not only a history of animation going back to the 80s, but has worked on notable projects like Akira and Kiki's Delivery Service. His most recent projects before his foray into Middle-earth includes a stand-alone episode in Star Wars Visions and Blade Runner: Black Lotus. But, Kamiyama traded in replicants and lightsabers for horses and giant eagles in War of the Rohirrim. One of the best parts of the film is its animation and you can tell that Kamiyama's influences go far deeper than just the Peter Jackson films.

We spoke with Kenji Kamiyama about his participation in War of the Rohirrim, specifically asking him where he got his inspirations from beyond the live-action movies. He revealed his biggest influences while also connecting it to Japanese cinema. Kamiyama also talks the unique method the film employed to animate so many horses into an action sequence and what the most arduous task was. Finally, after stepping into IP like Star Wars and Lord of the Rings, I was curious to see where Kamiyama wanted to go next in his career. You can check out the full conversation in the player above or read the transcript below.

Kenji Kamiyama's Biggest Non-Peter Jackson Influences Draw From Samurai Films

"These are the kinds of things that actually historically happened in Japan..."

Image via Toho

COLLIDER: What was your largest inspiration beyond the Peter Jackson films when it comes to doing The War of Rohirrim?

KENJI KAMIYAMA: One of the things I drew inspiration from other than the live-action movies of Peter Jackson are Japanese period dramas like Akira Kurosawa and that sort of movie. That stuff I actually used as a reference because specifically a scene like a huge battle sequence with the riders and also the war scene. These are the kinds of things that actually historically happened in Japan, and this kind of thing was portrayed in the movies in Japan. So, that’s something that I also used as a reference.

Kamiyama Reveals the Most Difficult Part About Animating 'The War of the Rohirrim'

"We have to devise a new, unique method specifically to realize that sort of thing..."

Image via Warner Bros

For you, what was the most challenging aspect about translating Middle-earth into animation, or what was the part that you were the most excited to translate?

KAMIYAMA: In terms of the type of scene, for example, the army of horse riders to be realized in animated format, that’s something that’s really challenging for us because in terms of a creature action scene, there are so many animators who would love to do that, but when it comes to an animator who does love to do thousands of horses, we are actually lacking in quantity. We have to devise a new, unique method specifically to realize that sort of thing, maybe like they’re using 3D technology or other kinds of methods to be deployed by looking back over the things they’ve done over the years that they’ve learned and then deploying that technique to realize that. So, that because the unique method that we invented specifically for this movie. That process was really arduous and hard, but at the same time, so exciting, as well. Also, the fact that it’s such a huge, beloved franchise with so many fans all over the world, to get that opportunity to direct such a movie, that in itself is such a huge challenge for me. So, that was exciting as well as so much fun for me.

I can imagine that being very daunting, but I don't think you're a stranger to that. You've done Lord of the Rings now, and you've also done Star Wars. Is there another franchise that you want to take a part in, or maybe a dream project that you want to do next, or at some point in your career?

KAMIYAMA: Nothing specifically that I have in mind at this stage, but I have done three such titles over the years. I actually grew up with that sort of Hollywood movie myself, so if I get an opportunity, I’d love to do something like a hugely popular, very famous Hollywood IP turned into a movie sort of thing. That would be a hugely fun challenge for me. Just imagining it, that would be very exciting for me.​​​​​​​

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is in theaters now.

Buy Tickets