Only a few months remain until The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim enters theaters, and figures for the upcoming feature are now available for pre-order. McFarlane Toys has released a 4 pack Gold label set, featuring four of the film's characters and will be released sometime next year. In addition to the figures, McFarlane Toys is also releasing a castle playset to help set the scene for your latest Lord of the Rings collection.

McFarlane Toys' The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Gold Label 4 Pack will feature Hera (Princess of Rohan), Helm Hammerhand, Wulf and Shank figures. They will be sold for $59.99 on Amazon and can be purchased individually for $19.99 each. According to Amazon, the set is currently on pre-order and will be released on January 23, 2025. Each of them will come with their own set of accessories and other exchangeable parts.

In addition to the figures, the McFarlane Toys website also listed the Hornburg deluxe castle playset for $37.31. This item is also available for pre-order and has a listed estimated shipping date of November 2024. The castle is measured to be 7 ft long and is big enough to recreate some scenes once the movie comes out.

What do we know about 'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim?'

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is an animated fantasy film set 183 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings trilogy. It's set to star Brian Cox as Helm Hammerhand, Gaia Wise as Hèra, Luke Pasqualino as Wulf, Miranda Otto as Éowyn, and Shaun Dooley as Freca. This feature is directed by Kenji Kamiyama, known for his work in Star Wars: Visions, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, and a variety of Ghost in the Shell anime series and films.

This Lord of the Rings feature was first announced in 2021 and will be developed by Warner Bros. Animation and New Line Cinema. It was reported that The War of the Rohirrim will be a standalone feature that will expand on Helms Deep's history and tell the story of Helm Hammerhand, King of Rohan. Kamiyama has spoken about his time working on the feature and has ensured that Lord of the Rings fans will enjoy the feature and that it aims to protect Peter Jackson's legacy.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be released on December 13, 2024.