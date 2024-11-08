Only a month remains until The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim enters theaters, and three of the film's main characters have received the Funko Pop figure treatment. Images of Helm Hammerhand, Hera, and Wulf's Pop Vinyl figures were released, showcasing their royal glory before engaging in battle. These three characters will join the many other iconic faces in this fantasy franchise in this slowly-growing Funko Pop collection.

These brand-new figures managed to capture the likeness of these anime Lord of the Rings characters and turn them into a minimalistic, yet detailed figure form. As of writing, an official product page has yet to be released, but it's safe to say that each figure would cost around $12. It has yet to be revealed if The War of the Rohirrim will receive more than just a solo figure set, like a deluxe figure or a Bitty Pop!, or if minor characters will be added to the collection.

While this upcoming Lord of the Rings animated feature has yet to come out, merchandise for this new Middle-Earth tale has slowly been announced in the past few weeks. The most recent announcement was from McFarlane Toys, which not only includes character figures, but also a castle playset.

What is 'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' About?

Image via Warner Bros

The War of the Rohirrim is an upcoming anime fantasy feature in The Lord of the Rings franchise that takes place nearly 200 years before the original trilogy, expanding Helms Deep's history and telling the story of Helm Hammerhand, King of Rohan. The project was first announced in 2021 and was developed by Warner Bros. Animation and New Line Cinema. It was originally scheduled to come out in April but faced delays due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA Strikes.

Kenji Kamiyama, a Japanese filmmaker known for his work in many Ghost of the Shell projects, has directed the feature and will star Brian Cox, Gaia Wise, and Luke Pasqualino. The film will also feature the talents of Miranda Otto, Shaun Dooley, Alex Jordan, Michael Wildman, and Christopher Lee, albeit, through repurposed audio from The Hobbit. Meanwhile, indie singer-songwriter Paris Paloma will be releasing the movie's original song, titled "The Rider" and will be available to stream on all music platforms on November 14.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim enters theaters on December 13, 2024.