It’s been a rough ride for Warner Bros. this year, as far as franchise films are concerned. While Beetlejuice Beetlejuice defied expectations to deliver an excellent box office performance, films such as Joker: Folie à Deux and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga significantly fell short of their respective predecessors. The latest entrant in this unfortunate list is the anime feature The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. Directed by Kenji Kamiyama, the film opened internationally last week and debuted to poor reception domestically on Friday.

The War of the Rohirrim could only generate around $4.6 million in its first weekend domestically, despite having been given the widest-ever release for an anime title in a quarter-century, in over 2,600 nationwide locations. The film couldn’t crack the list of the top 10 biggest debuts for anime movies, which is led by Pokémon: The First Movie ($31 million). The War of the Rohirrim has made just over $10 million worldwide so far.

The film’s overt connections to one of the most widely recognized film franchises in history weren’t enough to attract audiences, who appeared to have smelled the dubious circumstances in which it was made. With a reported budget of $30 million, The War of the Rohirrim was reportedly produced in an effort by Warner Bros. to hold on to the theatrical rights to J.R.R. Tolkien’s works. The studio is reportedly required to produce a theatrical film based on Tolkien’s books every few years, and it had been a decade since the release of the last live-action installment of the franchise.

