Light the beacons, for the first look at The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is nearly upon us. Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that the company's first-ever animated film to be set in The Lord of the Rings universe will be head-lining the upcoming Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The studio has also announced other anticipated projects for it's presentation slate, including The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, Creature Commandos, and the reboot of The Amazing World of Gumball.

In addition to the promise of the world-premiere footage, the "Filmmaker Conversation and Exclusive Extended Look" panel for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim also features a stellar team of panelist. Set to appear at the Annecy International Film Festival are The Lord of the Rings trilogy screenwriter Philippa Boyens, Star Wars: Vision director Kenji Kamiyama, and Blade Runner: Black Lotus producer Joseph Chou. The panel will also feature an appearance from legendary motion capture performer and the "precious" face behind Gollum, Andy Serkis. Serkis' appearance is more than fitting given how he was recently announced to be directing in a new live-action Lord of the Rings spin-off, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.