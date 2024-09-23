This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The fog over Middle-earth is lifting as we are offered yet another look into the main characters in the upcoming animated feature, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. While Prime Video takes us a lot further back to the Second Age with The Rings of Power, this latest saga, to unfurl from the many tales this land is set 183 years before the events of Peter Jackson's original Oscar-winning trilogy. Coming from the stables of Warner Bros. and set to premiere on December 13, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim offers a special promo ahead of its debut.

The new poster, which comes courtesy of the Warner Bros. official X (formerly Twitter) handle, offers a look at the animated feature's main protagonists. Captioned quite brilliantly with "All Middle-earth knows the tale of the war of the ring. But 200 years before that, there was an older tale." The new poster shows the film's lead protagonist, Héra, at the very center of things. Sword drawn, shield in hand and the Rohirrim charging forward behind her, the image looks epic. The Famed King of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand and the feature's antagonist, the cunning Dunlending lord Wulf, are also captured in the new poster.

With original contributors from The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Jackson and Fran Walsh serving as executive producers, the animated film is directed by Kenji Kamiyama, and will follow the tale of a revered name from J.R.R. Tolkien's legendarium. Helm Hammerhand, voiced by Brain Cox, was a mighty King of Rohan and the animated feature will follow his legendary tale as his forces, led by his daughter, confront the deadly assault waged on their lands by Dunlending lord Wulf (Luke Pasqualino). A previously released trailer offers a thrilling sneak peek into the thrilling tale with Gaia Wise taking on the role of Helm's daughter, Héra.

The Mighty Daughters of the House of Rohan

Image via Warner Bros.

Joining the aformentioned names in bringing the rich tapestry of Middle-earth to bear in the animated feature are actors Shaun Dooley, Lorraine Ashbourne, Michael Wildman, Bilal Hasna, and Jude Akuwudike, among others. Original Lord of the Rings actress, Miranda Otto reprises her iconic role as Éowyn. Éowyn's voice would be that of the film's narrator, detailing the story of a heroine that came before and one which, perhaps, inspired her own heroics during the War of the Ring. A recent event saw director Kamiyama extol the animated feature's strong female representation, saying:

"In Japanese animation, it’s not uncommon for a female protagonist to be the main character, but it’s more rare in the live-action films made from The Lord of the Rings. Our film has a strong female lead in Héra, and our story is narrated by the noble Tolkien figure Éowyn, so women are very well represented. I think there are a lot of fans who really like Tolkien’s original work, so I hope those people will enjoy it. Making this movie has been a fun challenge."

Interested in a detailed guide ahead of the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, check out Collider's comprehensive guide. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim hits theaters on December 13, 2024. Check out the poster above.