The Lord of the Rings franchise's latest addition is the anime film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, which focuses on Héra (Gaia Wise), the princess of Rohan, many years before the original trilogy's story. With an epic battle and fascinating characters, it carries the legacy of the earlier films in the franchise while remaining unique, making The War of the Rohirrim a rare example of a prequel that finds the perfect balance.

While interconnected with the larger Lord of the Rings franchise, the prequel doesn't have overly forced elements to emphasize this. Focused on the history of Helm's Deep, there is a clear throughline to The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, but the story can stand alone. The War of the Rohirrim is not the first prequel to the beloved franchise, with The Hobbit trilogy having been added to the world, and, though not connected to the films, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power serves as a prequel to the story in J.R.R. Tolkien's books. Yet, unlike The War of the Rohirrim, both examples are too focused on connecting to the more prominent story. Kenji Kamiyama's anime finds a rare balance between being a part of the franchise and doing its own thing, which needs to continue as The Lord of the Rings franchise expands.

'The War of the Rohirrim' Tells a Contained Story

While The Lord of the Rings trilogy is an epic journey across Middle-earth, The War of the Rohirrim has a more narrow focus. Though set in the same world, and even noting the time gap between them, these two stories are drastically different. Connecting to an existing story without overdoing it is a delicate balance, and The War of the Rohirrim struck it. Focusing on Rohan, a memorable country from the trilogy, the latest film makes it clear how it fits in the world but never tries to create extra ties. Using the familiar look for the fortress of Helm's Deep, it's clear how the stories connect, but they do not rely on each other to make sense.

Though it explains how Helm's Deep got its name, The War of the Rohirrim has little to do with The Lord of the Rings' overall story. Sauron is not the enemy, and the franchise's central rings have nothing to do with the conflict. In fact, the only mention they get is from the pair of orcs nearby, collecting jewelry from the dead. Yet even this inclusion is more about the dangers Héra and her father, Helm (Brian Cox), face than what the orcs are doing there. By telling a story that is contained and somewhat removed from the epic films that came before it, The War of the Rohirrim manages to hit the prequel sweet spot.

‘The War of the Rohirrim’ Does Not Force Familiar Characters Into the Story

Image via Warner Bros.

The Hobbit trilogy was more closely related to The Lord of the Rings by nature, as Bilbo (Martin Freeman) found the Ring that he could pass on to Frodo (Elijah Wood). With characters vital to both stories, there were many connections to the previous films, but The Hobbit took it further. Adding fan-favorite Legolas (Orlando Bloom) in an awkward storyline, The Hobbit leaned into fan service territory. Similarly, The Rings of Power overuses the immortal characters, introducing as many familiar faces as possible. The Prime Video series introduces every available character and even works in the hobbit-like characters where they don't fit. Too much fanservice is a common prequel pitfall, but The War of the Rohirrim avoids it.

Yes, the film does include some familiar characters. Éowyn (Miranda Otto) narrates, Saruman (Christopher Lee) appears briefly, and even Gandalf gets a mention, but all of these make sense in the context and do not detract from the story. Éowyn is the most notable character from Rohan, and it makes sense for her to recount the history of her people — especially as Héra's story resonates with her. Saruman and Gandalf are hardly in the film at all, and the roles they have are logical. The War of the Rohirrim had to establish Fréaláf Hildesonas (Laurence Ubong Williams) as the new king, and the brief scene with Saruman did that without impacting the wizard's arc in the franchise. Bringing back Christopher Lee's voice and Gandalf's mention were fan service, but not overwhelmingly so, allowing The War of the Rohirrim to be enjoyed independently.

'The War of the Rohirrim' Sets an Example for the Upcoming Lord of the Rings Films

The War of the Rohirrim did not have the reception the franchise hoped for, with a rather disappointing debut. However, many factors could contribute to this, from the fact that it is the franchise's first animated film to having a story not based on a book. Yet aggressive fan service is not the issue here. Considering that more stories in Middle-earth are coming, starting with The Hunt for Gollum, The War of the Rohirrim's reception will be closely watched. While the reaction the film receives may lead to some adjustments, one thing that should not change is the franchise's approach to interconnectivity. Future Lord of the Rings films need to continue avoiding over-the-top fanservice connections, just as War of the Rohirrim did.