When you watch The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, it is always incredible how you feel Sauron's presence throughout the film, even though you never see him as a physical entity, save the Eye of Sauron. One reason this works so well, among many, is that Sauron is represented by other evil figures that carry different aspects of his villainy. The Mouth of Sauron (Bruce Spence) shows his manipulation, and the Witch King of Angmar, portrayed by Lawrence Makoare and voiced by John Stephenson, shows his omnipotent dominance.

However, the antagonist that represents the pure spite and cruelty of Sauron is Gothmog, played by Lawrence Makoare and voiced by Craig Parker, and he is also the one who stands out most because of it. Gothmog's enjoyment of causing terror as he leads the armies of Mordor against Osgiliath and Minas Tirith is unforgettable, slowly twisting a spear in a soldier or telling his captain to "release the prisoners," by which he means launching decapitated heads into Minas Tirith. The character is only ever alluded to in the books and described as the lieutenant of Minas Morgul, but never confirmed as an orc. However, the way Jackson adapts the character is fascinating, with rumors about the character’s design.

Gothmog Gets His Name From a Captain of Morgoth in J.R.R. Tolkien's World