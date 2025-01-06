Bill Skarsgård has spent some time in the headline cycle recently; first in 2024 for his performance in The Crow, which was one of the biggest box office flops of the year, and more recently for his role as Count Orlok in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu. However, Skarsgård has another project with an Oscar-winner that just got a major update. He will star alongside Nicolas Cage in Lords of War, the sequel to Cage’s 2005 movie Lord of War, which has been in development since the end of 2023. The film was originally slated to shoot in 2024, but during a recent interview on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Skarsgård shared an exciting update, including teasing a potential release window for the film:

“[Nicolas Cage] is a legend. And it looks like it’s happening next year (referring to 2025)... It’s a great script and I think it’ll be a fun one. The character, he’s a charismatic f**king a**hole. And you saw the first one… It’s so cynical and so satirical and bleak and like everyone’s terrible, and it’s also kind of a dark comedy… I like that. I like when you laugh at terrible people… So I think that’ll be a fun one."

Lord of War, Cage’s 2005 film that earned $72 million at the worldwide box office, also stars Jared Leto and Ethan Hawke, but neither has been tapped for a role in the sequel. Laura Harrier, best known for her role as Liz in Spider-Man: Homecoming, will star in the sequel alongside Cage and Skarsgård, which will be written and directed by original Lord of War helmer Andrew Niccol. Niccol has directed four films in the 20 years since his work on Lord of War, the first being In Time, the 2011 dystopian sci-fi cyber-thriller starring Cillian Murphy and Amanda Seyfried. In 2013, he also worked on The Host, the alien invasion film starring Saoirse Ronan and Max Irons, and one year later he reunited with Ethan Hawke on Good Kill. His most recent work came in 2018 on Anon, the Netflix Original cyber-thriller starring Clive Owen and Afiya Bennett.

What Else Do Skarsgård and Cage Have in the Works?

Cage has a new movie releasing this weekend; The Gunslingers is a western that will see him team up with Heather Graham and Stephen Dorff and has been set for release on January 12. He will also reprise his role as Spider-Man Noir in the upcoming live-action series, Spider-Noir, that’s currently filming. As for Skarsgård, he can currently be seen in theaters in the aforementioned Nosferatu, and he will also reprise his role as Pennywise in the upcoming IT prequel series, Welcome to Derry.

Lords of War will begin filming this year but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the project and watch Lord of War on Pluto TV.

Your changes have been saved Lord of War Director Andrew Niccol Cast Nicolas Cage , Bridget Moynahan , Jared Leto , Shake Tukhmanyan , Jean-Pierre Nshanian , Jared Burke Runtime 122 minutes Writers Andrew Niccol Distributor(s) Lionsgate

