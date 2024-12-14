Star Wars is currently enjoying some much-needed good press for Skeleton Crew, and now the franchise just gave Star Wars video game fans something to be excited about. On its official Instagram, Hot Toys unveiled a new Lord Starkiller figure based on his appearance in the popular video game series, The Force Unleashed. The collectible features Starkiller in his peak form, a fully operational Sith Lord capable of defeating even the strongest of Force users. It comes with his signature dual lightsabers, as well as his Lord Starkiller's helmet that, unfortunately, does not come off to reveal Sam Witwer’s face underneath. The meticulously crafted helmet and body armor pair well with the LED lightsaber to deliver a Starkiller figure of unprecedented accuracy.

While Hot Toys has released plenty of Star Wars figures in the past, the studio has been on a bit of a Marvel kick lately, recently announcing a new Nebula figure based on Karen Gillan’s appearance as a living weapon in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the final installment in James Gunn’s Guardians trilogy. Hot Toys also teamed up with Insomniac Games to deliver yet another Spider-Man 2 figure, showing off Peter Parker’s (Yuri Lowenthal) turn to the light once Miles Morales and Mr. Negative clear the residual Venom out of him, allowing his suit to become one with Anti-Venom. Hot Toys also turned back the clock by releasing a new figure of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, then recently teased that a Bucky Barnes figure was on the way.

What Are the ‘Star Wars: The Force Unleashed’ Games About?

The Force Unleashed follows Galen Marek, aka Starkiller — a Force user who Darth Vader (Matt Sloan) discovers as a child on Kashyyyk and raises him to be his executioner. Starkiller later turns on Vader after he learns he and the Empire were going to betray him, and he sacrifices himself to help the Rebellion. In the sequel, The Force Unleashed 2, the player takes on the mantle of a Starkiller clone as he grapples with the memories of Galen Marek while also fighting an inner battle of love and loyalty for Vader and Starkiller's beloved love interest, Juno Temple (Nathalie Cox). The series revolutionized Star Wars gaming and offered gameplay like fans had never experienced with nearly infinite replayability.

The Lord Starkiller figure is not yet available for pre-order. Until then, you can see Sam Witwer play a different Sith Lord, Darth Maul, in Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+. Check out the first-look images at the figure above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates on all the latest toys and collectibles.

