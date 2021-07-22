Seth Meyers and Lorde got legitimately (very) drunk on the most recent episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, and it made for some high-quality humorous entertainment. Lorde made an appearance on the show to promote her new album titled Solar Power, and the Grammy-winning singer may have gotten more than she initially bargained for in her appearance on the talk show.

The episode began with Lorde seated at the bar at Zero Bond in New York City, and with Seth tending said bar. As tends to happy with this recurring Late Night with Seth Meyers segment, the notion of day drinking seemed rather tame at first, beginning with the two indulging in a drink native to Australia (though Lorde is from New Zealand, she jokingly admits that the two countries are essentially interchangeable), a Foster’s beer. However, things ramp up quickly as Seth begins to concoct some drinks inspired by the names of various Lorde songs that can only be described as unique. Ranging from the "Solar Power" (iced coffee, red bull, espresso beans, and four loko) to "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" (sake, whiskey, red wine, and white claw), it’s fair to say these drinks weren’t going down all too smoothly.

Then, Seth introduced a new segment in which he must remember Lorde’s full real name (Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor) and repeat it back to her any time she asks, and if he gets it wrong he must take a shot. Following the introduction of this ongoing rule, they played two drinking games. In the first, Lorde would ask Seth to correctly guess the meaning of a New Zealand slang term, and Seth would do the same to Lorde with American slang. In the second, they showed each other photos of ‘royal’ people and were expected to provide the name of that individual. In both games, if either guessed incorrectly they had to take a shot. It’s easy to see where things may have gotten a wee bit out of hand.

For the final segment, in which both of them are visibly clearly intoxicated, they are asked to recreate the cover art for Lorde’s album Melodrama and are given paint and easels. Now this may come as a shock, but given the current status of their sobriety, as well as the time crunch, neither painting really quite mimicked the original artwork. However, the dialogue they hold during their attempt is hilarious, and it clearly displays to the audience just how drunk they truly are. At the very end, Seth announces a Twitter poll where fans can vote for whose painting was superior, then moves in close towards the camera and utters a whisper plea for votes, stating, “Look guys, I need this. I f****** need this so bad. If you’re watching this, you’re watching my show. Sure she’s here, but she’s not going to be here tomorrow, but I will.”

The entire video is hilarious and provides a different sort of entertainment for viewers, as most aren’t familiar with watching their favorite talk show host get very, very drunk with their guest. If you're a fan of this, check out other Day Drinking segments with Rihanna, Jonas Brothers, and Kelly Clarkson.

Lorde recently released two singles, Solar Power and Stoned at the Nail Salon, from her upcoming new album Solar Power. Solar Power is set to debut on August 20, 2021.

Check out the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=krYT0dRihbk

