One of the most infamous and haunting subcultures in music remains the Norwegian black metal scene, which aimed to put into practice the dark themes and subject matter of the music. Nowhere was this more evident than in the disturbing history of the band Mayhem, active originally from 1984 to 1993, right in the midst of the “satanic panic”, and documented in the 2018 film Lords of Chaos, which had its own share of controversy upon its release. Lords of Chaos stars Rory Culkin as Euronymous, the original mastermind behind Mayhem, Emory Cohen as Varg, Jack Kilmer as Dead, and Sky Ferreira as Ann-Marit, basically the only woman in the film who gets only mildly involved in the band and their hellish pit they begin to dig for themselves and their quaint Norwegian town.

What Is ‘Lords of Chaos’ About?

The film follows the development of and tension within the band, as well as the notorious church burnings that acted as publicity for the black metal scene. When it came to the artists caught up in the satanic panic of the ‘80s and early ‘90s, most of the time the bands treated the subject matter of their music as pure theater. Bands like Slayer, Judas Priest, and Ozzy Osbourne embraced camp and theatrics with the same philosophy that horror filmmakers do. There was almost no real malicious intent involved, as it was meant to shock and rile up the religious right as conservatism, “family values”, and puritanism were at an all-time high. In the case of many bands from Scandinavian countries, they seemed to preach real evil and destruction.

Mayhem was no different in their mission, as we, the audience, are reminded throughout the film. Euronymous starts his own record label, opens his own record store with financial help from his parents, and aims to get Mayhem on the map. When one of the members leaves due to the extreme behavior of his bandmates, the three remaining members decide to include a young “poser”, Varg, into their inner circle and into the band, who proves to be even more extreme and successful at “being evil” than the rest of the members. There begins to be infighting as the alpha position, unequivocally held by Euronymous up until this point, seems to be up for question. Varg’s introduction to Mayhem and the production of his album under the name Burzum by Euronymous spells implosion for the band from the get, as a power struggle is seemingly inevitable.

‘Lords of Chaos’ Is Undeniably Shocking at the Cost of Tonal Consistency

What’s immediately shocking when watching Lords of Chaos is that the central characters are a bunch of dorks. They begin jamming out in their parents’ basement, attempting to make the “most evil” music possible. There’s a scene in the beginning where Euronymous employs the help of his little sister to help him dye his hair black. He asks her if he looks “evil”, to which she replies “it looks good”. The film’s tone is initially almost wholesome, as Culkin, via voiceover, lays down the context of his and his friends' upbringing, and the outsider syndrome to which they are all prone. The biggest misstep immediately evident on a writing level is, however, the film’s failure to elaborate on the characters’ home lives, and why they are so convicted to live such dark and nihilistic lifestyles. They care only about a couple of things: drinking, causing as much mayhem (ha) as humanly possible, and spreading messages of self-harm and death to their audience.

While it’s more than conceivable for teenagers to embrace the morbid, the level of nihilism among the members of Mayhem seems extreme without greater cause. Nevertheless, the movie is more concerned with the events which follow the formation of the band. It’s strange to avoid spoilers as it's a biographical film, but the movie does contain one of the most graphic depictions of self-harm and suicide this author has ever seen, which while earlier established, still comes as deeply shocking and disturbing. It’s the kind of scene that begs the question “was that necessary or simply gratuitous?”, especially since it doesn’t happen from the perspective of Euronymous. It’s an interesting debate to have regarding this film and many other films which don’t hold back on scenes of extreme and realistic violence. Whether or not it’s respectful to the deceased is also a valid question to ask, as we’re dealing with real people who lived and had families, and not simply the dark imagination of some screenwriter who wanted to disturb their audience.

In ‘Lords of Chaos’, the Performances Shine

Despite the conflicted tone of the film, Culkin and Cohen do excellent jobs at portraying totally disenfranchised teenagers who get closer and closer to crossing the threshold of no return—in fact, they probably cross it a few times. The “how far is too far” of it all ends up making Lords of Chaos feel like an exercise in misery, and it’s unclear how much of this intentional. The characters are painfully unlikable, and despite the film’s attempt at a darkly comedic approach, the biographical nature and deranged behavior make it difficult for any levity to shine through. The film is well-directed, and there are some genuinely stunning shots, even when capturing tragedies. The movie has inklings of a hangout movie, though the hangouts in question include animal abuse, church burnings, and encouraging self-harm.

Culkin’s performance oscillates between empowered ring leader and emasculated ex-prophet, whose pouting and passive aggression recalls Alex’s downfall in A Clockwork Orange. Cohen’s Varg transforms from accused poser to dead-eyed demonic darling. His lack of hesitation and icy calmness is piercing, and perhaps the most terrifying part of the entire film. Varg does all the things the other members talk about, minus any indication of serious mental illness. It goes without saying that most of the characters in the film and in real life who committed some of these acts most likely suffered some mental illness, but the nonchalant nature of Varg’s character is truly chilling. Jack Kilmer as Dead gives a sufficiently disturbed performance, as his character is the one who struggles the most with unbearable depression. Ferreira is something of a femme fatale in the film, who never takes the band too seriously without totally writing them off, and even goes as far as to comply when they demand she takes her clothes off in front of them. Her performance as Ann-Marit is one of equal disenchantment to Culkin and Cohen, though she plays it down without the aggro posturing of the two leads.

All in all, Lords of Chaos is a well-acted yet frustrating watch. It’s a convincing enough biopic to make you at least consider picking up the book it is based on. It immerses you in a very unsettling and ugly subculture, and it ultimately will have you asking why to a great many questions. Perhaps the greatest why is what there is to glean from a straightforward dramatized version of these events. The tone is too inconsistent to amount to a film that feels whole, even if there are moments that are successfully shocking, funny, and dramatic, all in isolation. Biopics are hard, and it’s even harder to capture in three dimensions the complexity of a single person’s story, let alone an entire subculture. Lords of Chaos gets a lot of credit for not flinching from such grueling subject matter, but whether that’s enough remains up for debate.