The Big Picture "The Fonz" from Happy Days was inspired by Sylvester Stallone's performance in The Lords of Flatbush.

Henry Winkler's audition for Happy Days was based on Stallone's confidence in The Lords of Flatbush.

The Lords of Flatbush became successful thanks to Winkler's portrayal of "The Fonz."

Despite the plethora of streaming services that currently release original programming, the notion of “event television” has somewhat declined in recent years. It’s perhaps because of the incredible number of options that viewers have at their disposal that there are very few shows that become larger cultural events that transcend the medium. While there are a few shows in recent years like Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones that have had significant broad appeal, the classic sitcom, Happy Days, is one of the most significant series of its era. Although it featured an extensive cast of breakout stars, Happy Days was best known for Henry Winkler’s performance as Arthur Herbert Fonzarelli, more commonly known as, “The Fonz.”

Initially introduced as a supporting character, The Fonz began to surpass the series’ leads, Richie (Ron Howard), Potsie (Anson Williams), Marion (Marion Ross), and Howard (Tom Bosley) in terms of popularity. The epitome of counterculture swagger and inherent sex appeal, The Fonz became a cultural icon whose influence lasted long after Happy Days was off the air. While it was a performance that came to define his career, Winkler drew inspiration from Sylvester Stallone in the film, The Lords of Flatbush, when auditioning for Happy Days.

The Lords of Flatbush Two members of a social club in 1950s Brooklyn have more interest in romance than in rumbles. Release Date May 1, 1975 Director Martin Davidson , Stephen Verona Cast Sylvester Stallone , Henry Winkler , Perry King , Paul Mace Runtime 86 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Stephen Verona , Gayle Gleckler , Martin Davidson , Sylvester Stallone

What Is ‘The Lords of Flatbush’ About?

Like many of the stars of Happy Days, Winkler was unknown at the time that the series was first heading into production. His screen credits were quite limited, but Winkler had previously appeared in the coming-of-age drama, The Lords of Flatbush. The film is a throwback to classic 1950s character dramas that focused on a group of high school students preparing for their graduation. Although the film evokes nostalgia for the time period with its leather jacket-wearing characters, slick cars, and singular needle drops, it presents a gritty, brutal depiction of what life was like for “greasers.” The film takes a sensitive approach to masculinity by showing the unsustainable lifestyle that teens of that era learned to live by.

The Lords of Flatbush is best known for the breakout performance by Stallone, who was also an unknown actor in the period before Rocky changed his entire career overnight. Stallone stars as the greaser, Stanley, who is content to party and play pool for the rest of his life with no prospects for his future. However, Stanley is forced to start taking his responsibilities seriously when he realizes that his girlfriend, Frannie Malincanico (Maria Smith), is pregnant. The performance featured a level of sensitivity that feels uncharacteristic of Stallone; as much as Stanley relies upon a tough persona to hide his feelings, he finds that he’s forced to be vulnerable when faced with existential questions about parenthood.

Stallone was arguably the breakout of the film, but Winkler has a brief yet critical role in The Lords of Flatbush. He co-stars as Butchey Weinstein, a goofy buddy of Stanley’s who is much smarter than he lets on; while Butchey initially tries to mask his intelligence by goofing around in class, he soon realizes that he shouldn’t be ashamed of his academic skills. Although The Lords of Flatbush is a surprisingly dark coming-of-age teen film, Winkler adds a few major laughs with his comical side performance, setting the standard for him to occupy a similar role when he joined the cast of Happy Days.

Henry Winkler Channeled Sylvester Stallone To Play "The Fonz"

Image via Columbia Pictures

Despite the brevity of his role, The Lords of Flatbush had a significant impact on the way that Winkler approached his career. It was after the film completed shooting that Winkler was asked to audition for Happy Days’ producers, which he admitted to having trepidation about. However, Winkler based his audition to play The Fonz on Stallone’s performance in The Lords of Flatbush. After asking himself, “what would Sly do here?,” when first reading his dialogue, Winkler decided to alter his voice to resemble Stallone’s thick drawl. He stated that seeing Stallone’s confidence on “the cold streets of Brooklyn” during the intense production of The Lords of Flatbush had inspired him to have greater confidence in his characterization. That charisma persisted throughout the run of Happy Days, birthing one of the most iconic television characters of all-time.

Ironically, the popularity of The Fonz on Happy Days ended up aiding The Lords of Flatbush at the box office. Prospects were low for the micro-budget independent drama, as its budget was just a little more than $380,000. Even though Winkler made his Happy Days audition after completing The Lord of Flatbush, the film was released in theaters around the same time that The Fonz mania was taking off. With over $4 million at the global box office, The Lords of Flatbush became a surprise hit that is still cited as one of the best roles of Stallone’s career.

The Fonz Became Henry Winkler’s Most Famous Character

Close

As Happy Days continued, Winkler’s performance became so popular that he began to overshadow his co-stars. The show’s continued focus on The Fonz led the writers to conceive of some seriously unbelievable storylines in order to coast off of Winkler’s broad appeal; an episode where The Fonz literally jet skis over a shark is often cited as the moment that Happy Days collapsed. The character’s popularity made it difficult for Winkler to earn roles in the aftermath, as it was hard to differentiate him from the role that he had played for over a decade.

While he tried his hand appearing in a few mainstream movies, Winkler’s career rebounded thanks to a few standout television roles. Guest roles on Parks and Recreation and Arrested Development certainly revitalized his star power, but it was his surprisingly complex turn as the acting coach, Gene Cousineau, in the HBO dark comedy, Barry, that finally earned Winkler the Primetime Emmy Award that he had long since deserved.

