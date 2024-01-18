The Big Picture Lore Olympus is a popular digital comic that adapts the story of Hades and Persephone.

The new exclusive collection by Heroes & Villains features four designs by creator Rachel Smythe.

The collection includes t-shirts with artwork of Hades and Persephone, Cerberus, and a long-sleeved shirt with Persephone using her powers.

Fans of Lore Olympus love Hades and Persephone, and they can now sport their love of Webtoon’s #1 digital comics thanks to Heroes & Villains' new exclusive collection. The premier lifestyle brand has released four new designs featuring artwork by creator Rachel Smythe.

The first Lore Olympus design is the Hades & Persephone Gaze black T-shirt with the main couple staring intensely at each other in a profile view. Next is the personal favorite, featuring the best pup in the Underworld. The Cerberus Good Boy tee features the lovely silhouette of Cerberus against a blue and cream backdrop. The Hades The Scoundrel tee had the God of the Underworld with closed eyes against the backdrop of blue and navy tie-dye swirls. Finally, the last shirt in the collection is a long-sleeved shirt called Persephone Among The Trees. The design has the comic’s logo on the front. On the back, Persephone raises her hand high in the air in the midst of her garden while using her powers. The tees are $32, and the long-sleeved shirt is $42.

'Lore Olympus' Is “a Beautiful Feminist Story”

Not only is Lore Olympus Webtoon’s #1 digital comic, but it’s also a New York Times bestseller that has won multiple awards, including the Eisner Award, considered the most prestigious in the comic book industry. Mythology is powerful and gives timeless stories to audiences throughout generations, as Rachel Smythe shared with Collider's Arezou Amin at New York Comic Con. She stated why the story is so iconic: "I think with Hades and Persepone, particularly with the source material, it really lends itself to adaptation. There's a lot of things that you can infer from reading it… It's very versatile in terms of retelling. There's a lot of ways you could take it, ways to interpret it. It's a beautiful feminist story about a mother facing bureaucracy and misogyny and patriarchy and getting her daughter back. So that's a great story. But it can be like a tragic romance. It's very, very dynamic. There's a lot you can do with it.”

What is Lore Olympus About?

Lore Olympus is a modern retelling of the myth of Hades and Persephone. From their first meeting, it details their courtship of how they fell in love and faced family challenges from other gods, including Persephone’s mother, Demeter. The wide cast of characters makes for a vibrant ensemble. It blends humor and incredibly heavy topics well, never shying away from the darker parts of the source material.

Heroes & Villains have launched a brand-new Lore Olympus collection on their website.