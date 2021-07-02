With Central Park Season 2 now streaming on Apple TV+, I recently spoke to Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith about making the animated musical comedy series. If you haven’t seen this fantastic show, Central Park is about the family that lives in NYC's Central Park in NYC (the dad, Leslie Odom Jr., is the park manager) and the controlling woman (Stanley Tucci) who has made it her mission to claim the park as her own. Each episode is loaded with terrific songs, an adorable dog, characters that you care about, and tons of feel-good moments. Central Park is one my favorite series and I dare you to watch the first episode and not get hooked. Central Park was created by Bouchard (Bob's Burgers), Smith, and Josh Gad. The voice cast also features Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tituss Burgess, Kathryn Hahn, Daveed Diggs, and Gad.

During the interview, Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith talked about the way Season 2 differs from Season 1, the way they mix in pop-culture into the storyline, how they’re hoping Randy Newman will write a song, the difficulty in trying to make an animated series with songs, and more. In addition, they talked about the status of the Bob’s Burgers movie. Bouchard said:

“It’s coming. Working hard on it. Excited to bring it out into the world. Excited also to bring it out at the right time. But we’re not in a hurry to be in theaters until it’s really come back, people are going to the movies and feel safe and comfortable there. And we have to finish it. It’s not next month. We don’t have a date yet, we’ll announce very soon. But we are hard at work on it.”

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: Josh Gad on ‘Central Park’ Season 2, the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series, and the Status of ‘Shrunk

Check out what Bouchard and Smith had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Central Park streams on Apple TV+ with new episodes every Friday.

Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith:

How the first season was serialized while Season 2 is more freewheeling. What can they tease about Season 2?

The way they mix in pop-culture into the storyline.

With how challenging the series is to make I jokingly ask if they ever considered removing songs to make it a bit easier.

Who would they love to write a song for the series?

What’s the status of the Bob’s Burgers movie?

Image via Apple TV+

Share Share Tweet Email

'Central Park' Season 2 Review: The More Things Change, the More They Stay the Same The musical heart you love, with some variations on its theme.

Read Next

Steve Weintraub (9303 Articles Published) Steven Weintraub launched Collider in the summer of 2005. As Editor-in-chief, he has taken the site from a small bedroom operation to having millions of readers around the world. If you’d like to follow Steven on Twitter or Instagram, you can expect plenty of breaking news, exclusive interviews, and pictures of cats doing stupid things. More From Steve Weintraub