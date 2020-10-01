Apple TV+ Unveils Impressive Ensemble Cast for Musical Comedy Series From Lorne Michaels

Apple TV+ unveiled an impressive ensemble cast for its upcoming musical comedy series from executive producer Lorne Michaels and creators Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio (the Despicable Me franchise). Cecily Strong will produce and lead the cast of the yet untitled series that will also star Keegan-Michael Key, Alan Cumming, Fred Armisen, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Jane Krakowski, and Ann Harada.

Set to debut globally on Apple TV+ next year, the new comedy series follows a couple on a backpacking trip hoping to rekindle their relationship when they stumble upon a magical town in which everyone acts as if they’re in a musical from the 1940s. The two then realize that they are trapped there until they find “true love.” Strong and Key play the couple, with the rest of the cast playing the quirky residents of the mysterious town. (Standouts include Cumming as Mayor Menlove and Armisen and Chenoweth as the Reverend and Mrs. Layton.) Men In Black’s Barry Sonnenfeld will direct, with Paul serving as showrunner and songwriter. The series is due on Apple TV+ sometime next year.

I’m a sucker for musical comedies (still utterly heartbroken we only got two seasons of Galavant), so this particular project is like catnip for my soul. And the talent Apple has assembled for this project is pretty solid, with a premise that seems part Pleasantville and part Gilbert & Sullivan. It’s definitely a series I’ll be watching out for in the coming months. For more on Apple TV+, click here to read about the Tom Holland / Russo Brothers movie Cherry coming to the service next year.