With the 50th anniversary only a few seasons away, will we see 'Saturday Night Live' without its leader in the near future?

Saturday Night Live has been a weekend staple for audiences for decades, as the late-night variety show has kickstarted the careers of many beloved comedians like Bill Hader, Tina Fey, Eddie Murphy, and Bill Murray, just to name a few amongst the ever-growing list of stars. Now, the man running the comedy juggernaut, Lorne Michaels, may be stepping down soon.

Michaels created the show in 1975, and holds the record for the most individual Primetime Emmy Award nominations at 94, having won 20 of those awards. Saturday Night Live holds a similar record, as the most nominated television series with 86 wins out of 296 nominations over its nearly 50-year run.

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Michaels discussed the idea of leaving the show after its 50th anniversary, which will begin in 2024. “You know, I think I’m committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years,” Michaels commented, “I’d like to see that through and I have a feeling that’d be a really good time to leave. I won’t want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It’s been my life’s work. So I’m gonna do everything I can to see it carry on.”

It wouldn’t be the first time Michaels has stepped away from the show. In 1980, Michaels left the show for a five-year period, which marked a decline in viewership and executive infighting. Michaels returned to the show in 1985 and has remained ever since.

When asked about the show’s legacy and its cast Michaels stated:

"I think it really, for the first time, really hit me on the 40th anniversary, just seeing all the generations of the show. You can't put anyone in the cast that you don't have complete faith in. You may not know how it'll turn out, but you want that decision to have been pure of heart."

Time will tell if Michaels actually steps down from his long tenure as executive producer and who will step up to fill his shoes, especially as the pandemic persists. Recently, Saturday Night Live canceled its live audiences due to the omicron variant surge in New York. Due to the reduced cast, the episode featured previously recorded sketches. This marked the show’s last episode of 2021.

