Television shows based in Los Angeles not only provide a different metropolitan setting from the typical show based in New York City, but due to the City of Angels' proximity to the entertainment business, there are more options for what a show based in the city and its surrounding suburbs might cover. From reality shows like Selling Sunset, to shows about fame like Entourage, to standard sitcoms like Black-ish, LA-based shows can have quite the range.

LA shows about suburban life often tackle class and social issues, such as getting used to an upper-class environment where money and fame are more highly valued than in other places, like in 90210 and The O.C. Even for shows that offer LA as a simple backdrop, the fresh setting makes for a sunny alternative to shows based on the East Coast, while providing the same amount drama, comedy or intrigue for fans.

10 'Selling Sunset' (2019–)

The professional and personal lives of the elite real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group are the focus of this Netflix reality series. With The O Group's main office located on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, the agents who work under Jason and Brett Oppenheim work with very wealthy clients, from tech bigwigs to celebrities. While the ladies at the office, including Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet and Chrishell Stause, put a lot of effort into their careers, they also pick a lot of fights with one another, about business and more.

Due to the prime LA setting of this series, fans get to watch these women strut through their meetings and the office wearing extravagant, designer clothing, as well as attend lavish parties that are all about keeping up appearances. Additionally, the luxury real estate that is displayed throughout the show paints a very grand picture of the life of the wealthy in Los Angeles, giving audiences a fun dose of escapism.

9 'New Girl' (2011–2018)

Zooey Deschanel stars as Jessica Day, a very quirky young woman who moves into an apartment in LA with three men after she catches her boyfriend cheating on her. Her new roommates, Nick Miller (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Coach (Damon Wayans, Jr.) are a little hesitant about Jess and her idiosyncrasies, but decide to try the arrangement out. Soon, Nick's friend Winston (Lamorne Morris) moves into the apartment after Coach moves out, and Jess's friend Cece (Hannah Simone) starts to spend time with the group. The series follows Jess, her roommates, and their friends as they navigate their friendships, careers and romances.

The dynamic between Jess and her roommates creates lots of opportunities for misunderstandings and roommate shenanigans, resulting in a lot of funny moments. The romances between the friends, such as Jess and Nick and Schmidt and Cece, slowly develop and give audiences a reason to keep returning to see what will happen next. The LA setting of New Girl also presents a fresh take on the typical 20-somethings in New York City sitcom setup.

8 '90210' (2008–2013)

Part of the Beverly Hills, 90210 franchise created by Darren Star, this spin-off series mainly follows the lives of the teenagers at West Beverly Hills High School in the suburbs of Los Angeles. Annie (Shenae Grimes-Beech) and Dixon Wilson's (Tristan Mack Wilds) father, Harry (Rob Estes), moves his family from Wichita, Kansas to his hometown of Beverly Hills to care for his mother, Tabitha Wilson (Jessica Walter), a former actress, who does not get along very well with his wife Debbie (Lori Loughlin).

After the move, Annie and Dixon have to get used to a new environment at West Beverly Hills High, and try to fit in with the upper class students who attend. 90210 includes a few references to the original series, with some appearances by original cast members like Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth, but the show focuses on the coming-of-age of its young characters as they navigate their personal, romantic and family lives.

7 'The Rookie' (2018–)

Based on the life of a real Los Angeles Police Department officer, The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, a man in his mid-40s who decides to join the LAPD after moving to Los Angeles from Pennsylvania, where he helped the local police department during a bank robbery. As the department's oldest rookie, Nolan gains his footing in his new position with the support of those around him, while also navigating his new life, post-divorce, in Los Angeles.

With a large ensemble cast, audiences can enjoy the different perspectives and personalities among the rookies, their commanding officers, detectives and more. In addition to showcasing the characters' professional lives, The Rookie also follows the personal lives of the policemen and women within the Mid-Wilshire Patrol Division, providing fans of workplace romance, friendships and drama ample opportunities to get to know these officers.

6 'Black-ish' (2014–2022)

The Johnsons are the focus of Black-ish, a sitcom about a wealthy Black family living in a white suburban Los Angeles neighborhood. Andre "Dre" Johnson (Anthony Anderson) and his wife Rainbow “Bow” (Tracee Ellis Ross) are raising four kids, Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre “Junior” (Marcus Scribner), and the twins, Jackson “Jack” (Miles Brown) and Diane (Marsai Martin), to understand their culture and their history, while also embracing the opportunities that their parents’ jobs and experiences have created for them.

This series tackles racial and political issues in a lighthearted, but impactful way, as Dre and Bow try to explain to their kids the realities of being Black in America. Their comedic approach to the important issues helps the conversation remain accessible for audiences, and the sometimes blunt approach by the Johnson grandparents adds a fun generational perspective to the social issues discussed in the show.

5 'L.A. Law' (1986–1994)

Set at the major Los Angeles-based law firm McKenzie, Brackman, Chaney and Kuzak, L.A. Law is a legal drama that follows the lives of the firm's attorneys and staff. Along with the large ensemble cast, including Corbin Bernsen as partner Arnie Becker, Jill Eikenberry as associate and partner Ann Kelsey and Alan Rachins as managing partner Douglas Brackman, Jr., the show was also known for casting a lot of then-unknown actors in guest spots, who then became very well-known, like Don Cheadle and Lucy Liu.

The show took on a lot of the social and political issues of the 80s and 90s, some of which are still controversial today, such as abortion and the death penalty. L.A. Law was unafraid to address these issues through its portrayal of the cases that the attorneys worked on. The inclusion of not only lawyers, but also the support staff at the firm, added layers to the cast of characters and more options for fans to follow and root for.