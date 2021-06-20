Netflix has announced a straight-to-series order for an untitled workplace comedy inspired by the Los Angeles Lakers, the 17-time NBA champion basketball team. Taking place into the front office of the L.A. Lakers, the first season of the new show is set to have ten half-hour episodes.

More than a basketball team, the L.A. Laker is also one of the most profitable franchises in sport, with a net worth of $ 4.6 billion. It can be interesting, then, to take a peek behind the curtains and see how owners and the front office team handle a billionaire business that is highly dependent on the performance of its players. This is also a unique concept for a workplace comedy, which can mean Netflix is bringing something never seen to its Original Series catalog.

The series is being written by Elaine Ko (Modern Family), who’ll also act as showrunner. Ko executive produces with Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project, The Office), Howard Klein (The Mindy Project, The Office), and Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis of the Lakers. The series is produced by Kaling’s Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Here’s the new series’ official summary:

“The series is inspired by the personal and professional dynamic between the family owners and front office team that together run one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports: the Los Angeles Lakers. The workplace comedy follows fictional team governor Eliza Reed as she navigates NBA ownership and family drama with her best friend by her side.”

There’s no expected release date for the untitled series but as pre-production moves forward we should learn more about the project. As soon as we uncover the series official name or get news of the cast, we’ll report it all right here at Collider.

