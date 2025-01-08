Wildfires are once again raging throughout California and the situation is dire in Los Angeles. Massive winds have caused the blaze to explode in size and burn out of control throughout the Pacific Palisades and other communities, leaving many injured, two dead thus far, and thousands of acres burned as firefighters have struggled to combat the disaster. The impact is being felt throughout communities, including the film industry, which is grinding to a halt in the area. The AFI Awards luncheon on Friday was postponed amid the unspeakable tragedy, with the BAFTAs tea party on Saturday following suit, and premieres for films like Wolf Man, Unstoppable, and Better Man were scrapped altogether. The Critics' Choice Awards, which were originally set for this Sunday, have been postponed to January 26. That's without mentioning the local productions on pause until the situation gets under control.

At a time like this, though, everything takes a backseat to the relief effort. Hundreds of organizations, from animal shelters to restaurants, churches, and more, are currently hard at work to not only combat the fires but also ensure that those living in the area have everything they need to stay safe and secure during the crisis. These groups can't do it alone though. Many of the biggest organizations working on the ground have ways for you to donate to help them deploy more resources to the people who need them most. Whether you live in or around Los Angeles or across the country, there are plenty of options to provide assistance that we'd like to share with all who can support those affected by the fires.

How To Donate to the LA Wildfire Relief Effort

Image via CBS

For starters, the LA Fire Department is running a campaign to raise money for extra equipment to deal with the blaze. On their list of needed tools are personal fire shelters built to shield firefighters temporarily when they become overwhelmed by the flames, hydration backpacks for remaining healthy on the front lines, and brush tools to clear any natural fuel sources or barriers that make their jobs harder. As always, the Red Cross is also doing its part to set up shelters and provide food, water, health services, and emotional support. They've even made arrangements for any furry friends to stay safe along with their families. Ways to reach out and donate are available on the official website. Finally, GoFundMe has a whole page dedicated to fundraisers for individual families who have been affected by the fires if you want to directly donate to anyone who has lost their home or has generally seen their life disastrously altered.

For more direct support if you're in the area, the MALAN Fire & Wind Storm Resources spreadsheet lays out many of the places that are opening their doors to those affected. Some, like the Pasadena Convention Center and El Camino Real Charter High School, offer shelter, though others host services that range from animal boarding to supplying and providing information. Listed alongside the addresses and what they offer are their needs. If you are safe and have food, other items, or time to spare, the list is a perfect resource to find where you can make the most impact on a local scale. The Salvation Army is also providing emergency relief to impacted Californians, and you can donate directly here. You can also contribute to the California Wildlife Relief Fund via GlobalGiving.

Image via Paramount+

As the situation is rapidly changing and evolving, it is important for those living in the LA and Southern California area to stay up to date on the current status of the fires. Those who need resources to do so should look to the three following links:

Important Links

This is a link to NotifyLA--the Emergency Management Department.

This is a link to the LA Wildfire Tracker providing live updates.

This is the link to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

If you are one of the many individuals who need to find immediate shelter during this time, please consider the following general shelters:

General Shelters:

Westwood Recreation Center Address: 1350 S Sepulveda Blvd, Westwood, CA 90025 Notes: Open for evacuees; accepts small animals. Overnight shelter available.



Ritchie Valens Recreation Center Address: 10731 Laurel Canyon Blvd (Paxton), Pacoima, CA 91331 Notes: Serving evacuees from the Hurst Fire in the Sylmar area.



Northridge Park Address: 18300 Lemarsh St, Northridge, CA 91325 Notes: Designated as an evacuation center for nearby wildfire areas.



El Camino Real Charter High School Address: 15440 Valley Circle Blvd, Woodland Hills



Pasadena Convention Center Address: 300 E Green Street, Pasadena CA



Sepulveda Recreation Center Address: 8825 Kester Avenue, Panorama City, CA



Above all else, stay safe and follow the guidance from authorities if you are caught in the affected area. If at all possible, please consider donating to at least one of the organizations listed above. Los Angeles has a long fight ahead, but it can be made all the easier for everyone by coming together to pick up the communities in the middle of their darkest hour.