HBO Max has chopped the bilingual comedy show Los Espookys from its list of returning shows. According to Deadline, the streamer has canceled the show following a lackluster rating for its second season, which recently premiered after a lengthy hiatus. Season 2 premiered to positive critical reception but the Spanglish series struggled to rake in the minimum viewership numbers required for HBO to keep it afloat.

Set in Mexico City, Los Espookys centers around a group of wacky friends with so much knowledge about horror that they decide to monetize their passion by creating make-believe horror-film-like situations to trick their target audience. Season 1 premiered in June 2019 and averaged about 156,000 live viewers for each of its 6 episodes, per Nielsen data. The show was picked up for a second season a month later, but progress on production was delayed by the COVID pandemic, which led to the production lasting for almost three years before the Season 2 premiere in September 2022. That prolonged lull seemed to have taken a toll on the show's capacity to thrive, as viewership numbers were cut in half when Season 2 finally premiered.

“We are thrilled we could deliver the unique and hilarious second season of Los Espookys to viewers finally, more than three years after the series premiere, due to pandemic delays,” a statement from HBO said. “We thank Julio, Ana, and Fred for this imaginative and delightfully bizarre world they created. We are not currently planning on a third season, but we would welcome the opportunity to work with this cast and crew in the future.” With Los Espookys' stellar 100% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, it is safe to say that the cancelation is not reflective of the show's quality, and it is satisfying to see that HBO has recognized this with its decision to continue working with the show's co-creator Julio Torres, who along with other co-creators Ana Fabrega and Fred Armisen made up the show's main cast.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'Los Espookys' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the HBO Series

Torres had signed a first-look deal with HBO, which remains intact. As part of that deal, Torres is currently developing two projects for the streamer, they include the comedy series Little Films and the coming-of-self series Lucky.

Los Spookys also starred José Pablo Minor, River L. Ramirez, Giannina Fruttero, Carmen Gloria Bresky, Eudora Peterson, Greta Titelman, Spike Einbinder, Sam Taggart, Kim Petras, Isabella Rosellini, and Yalitza Aparicio. Armisen, Fabrega, and Torres served as executive producers alongside Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer of Broadway Video, as well as Alice Mathia. Nate Young co-executive produced with Sharon Lopez and Andy Garland serving as producers. Bernardo Britto and Mara Vargas Jackson collaborated with show's creators on the screenplay.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Los Espooskys are still available to stream on HBO Max. Check out the trailer for Season 2 below: