Only in the age of streaming could a show like Los Espookys exist. A horror comedy with telenovela influences as well as a quirky style inspired by the greats of deadpan seems too niche to thrive. But with the support of SNL veteran Fred Armisen, this show is now returning for a much-awaited second season. Even after a pandemic-caused hiatus, the show looks set to be better than ever. The series follows a group of outcasts in an unnamed Latin American country who decide to put their love of all things horror to good use and start a business and fabricate terrifying situations for people in need. Whether it's a priest who needs to show his worth through a bone-chilling exorcism or a beach town desperate to attract tourists with the appearance of a mythical sea creature, they make the impossible possible. The show and the cast are unlike any other. For those who haven’t revisited the show since its premiere in 2019, here’s a quick but thorough rundown of all the characters and actors that have made the show unique as well as the new actors joining in on the fun for season 2!

Julio Torres as Andrés Valdez

Andrés Valdez, played by Julio Torres, is one of the key creative leaders of the group. His upbringing has clearly led to this moment. The son and heir to a prosperous chocolate empire, he was adopted after being found on the steps of an orphanage during a thunderstorm. He relishes the fact that the nuns could tell right away that he was different from all the other children and that he had something much more dark and mysterious inside of him. Throughout the first season, he is saddled with his incredibly charming fiancé who he seems to have no interest in. Andrés would much rather hang out with his childhood best friend Renaldo and continue delving deeper into the world of horror as well as unlocking the secrets of his past.

Julio Torres may not be a household name but as the creator of this show as well as a seasoned writer and comedian, Torres has proven time and again just how talented he is. After starting out as a writer on The Chris Gethard Show, he got his big break on Saturday Night Live where he wrote some of the more odd and soulful sketches of the show. He wrote most of the skits about Melania Trump as well as the iconic pre-taped skits, “Wells for Boys” and “The Actress”, both of which starred Emma Stone. For a bigger showcase of his visual humor, you can check out his HBO stand-up special, My Favorite Shapes, in which he explores his favorite objects and applies existential thought to inanimate objects. Torres has also starred in shows like Search Party and indie hits like Together Together.

Bernardo Velasco as Renaldo

Bernardo Velasco plays Renaldo, the horror enthusiast who gets this group together and seems to be the most ambitious of the bunch. Unlike Andrés, he is not drawn to horror because of his shadowy past, nor does he spend his days brooding. Overall, Renaldo is a kind and optimistic person who found that horror was a refuge in his youth when his classmates in school made fun of him. He seems to have an aversion to anything that doesn’t have to do with horror, especially romance or sex. As a member of this group, his only downfall is his naivety and incompetence with finances.

Previously, Bernardo Velasco starred in several shorts and TV shows in Mexico. Audiences will recognize him for his roles in Gueros and Museo. Apart from acting, Velasco has also worked as a casting director on several Mexican projects like Somos and The Untamed.

Cassandra Ciangherotti as Úrsula

Úrsula, played by Cassandra Ciangherotti, is Renaldo’s friend and Tati’s sister. She is the most practical and resourceful person in the group. She is grounded enough to make their horrifying dreams a reality and often serves as a foil to her sister Tati, who often has her head in the clouds. However, she often struggles with her job as a dental hygienist due to her boss’ condescending behavior and her sister’s erratic behavior.

Cassandra Ciangherotti is probably the most seasoned actor in the Los Espookys team. She previously worked alongside Gael García Bernal in Even the Rain, a drama about the making of a fictional film about Christopher Columbus’ atrocities which examines the old and new injustices that plague Latin America. She is perhaps best known for her role as Ema in The Hours With You which won her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Ariels, the Mexican Oscars.

Ana Fabrega as Tati

Tati, played by Ana Fabrega, is Úrsula’s dimwitted sister who often serves as Los Espookys’ test dummy for their horror endeavors. Apart from her work with Los Espookys, Tati is constantly working strange odd jobs like being a fan, breaking into other people’s shows, and being a human Fitbit. Because of her naive openness, she often gets tricked online whether it be by an online boyfriend posing as a prince or by a successful CEO roping her into a pyramid scheme.

Ana Fabrega also got her start on The Chris Gethard Show where she wrote and starred in several sketches. Apart from being a creator and star in Los Espookys, she enjoyed a recurring role on At Home with Amy Sedaris as well as a supporting role in the recent HBO Max comedy Father of the Bride with Andy Garcia.

Fred Armisen as Tico

Fred Armisen plays Tico, Renaldo’s uncle and the first person to really believe in the Los Espookys business. Tico lives in Los Angeles where he enjoys working as a valet, his dream job since he was a child. Though he gets joy from his job and through supporting his nephew's endeavors, he struggles with his daughter who has severe attitude problems as well as his overwhelming need to help others.

Fred Armisen made a name for himself on the TV show SNL with characters like Regine or Garth from the “Garth and Kat” duo. Since then, he created the sketch comedy show Portlandia, where he explored even weirder sides of his comedic personality. He has since worked on the Netflix series Big Mouth as well as Documentary Now.

José Pablo Minor as Juan Carlos

José Pablo Minor plays Juan Carlos, Andrés’ vain boyfriend. Like Andrés, he is also the heir to a successful candy company and sees their marriage as an economic merger. At the end of season 2, however, he finds himself trapped in a marriage with Tati and not Andres. Jose Pablo Minor is most famous to Mexican audiences for his appearances on successful TV shows like Mi Marido Tiene Familia.

Spike Einbinder as Water’s Shadow

Spike Einbinder plays the Water’s Shadow, a spirit that haunts Andrés and withholds the secrets to his past until he watches the Oscar darling, The King’s Speech. Though it seemed that the Water’s Shadow revealed everything Andrés needed to know, it clearly has unfinished business to attend to in this new season. Einbinder previously appeared on Search Party and The Special with Brett Davis.

Yalitza Aparicio as the Moon

As the cast of the show grows, actress Yalitza Aparicio has agreed to make a guest appearance on the show as the moon. While the details of the role are unclear, the moon will probably play a similar part as the Water’s Shadow. Though Aparicio has yet to appear in an American movie, she is already internationally famous for her Oscar-nominated debut performance in Roma.

Isabella Rossellini as Herself

Another surprising guest appearance for the show was the announcement of Isabella Rossellini starring as herself. The subject of several of Julio Torres’ stand-up performances, Rossellini will fit right in. Having previously starred in the supernatural comedy Death Becomes Her as well as several David Lynch films, her mix of comedic timing as well as mysterious intrigue makes for a welcome addition.