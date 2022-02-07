Today on Twitter, Los Espookys showrunner Ana Fabrega revealed that production has wrapped on season 2 of the HBO show. The post reads “Finally finished season 2 of Los Espookys after a two year covid hiatus” and features two images of the cast and crew together on set. The first picture appears to be the entire crew gathered up to pose for a picture in what appears to be some kind of reception hall, while the second gives us a glimpse of cast members Julio Torres (sporting blue hair and a sparkling gray suit), Bernardo Velasco, and Cassandra Ciangherotti.

The first season of the show began airing in June 2019, and was ordered for a second season on July 24, 2019. With season 2 just now wrapping following a production hiatus due to COVID, it looks fans will have had to have waited nearly three years for more Los Espookys. While the first season was only six episodes long, it is currently unknown how long the newest season will be.

Los Espookys is a half-hour oddball comedy show that blends horror and fantasy elements. The show follows an eccentric group of friends, led by the horror-obsessed Renaldo (Velasco), that are inspired by their love for horror to create an unusual business, providing everything from exorcisms to fake alien abductions, all while deepening their bonds along the way of course.

The show was created by Fabrega, Fred Armisen, and Saturday Night Live writer Torres, who all also co-star in the show. Rounding out the cast includes comedians Carol Kane and John Early, as well as the aforementioned Ciangherotti, River L. Ramirez, and Jose Pablo Minor. The show is bilingual, often bouncing between spoken and subtitled Spanish and English as the show jumps between scenes in Los Angeles and Mexico.

The series has been praised for its bizarre and off-kilter sense of humor, and seems to have translated well to audiences beyond the language barrier. Audiences can currently catch up on the show before the new season airs on HBO Max.

