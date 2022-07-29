After three long years since its renewal in July of 2019, we finally have a look at Season 2 of the delightfully weird comedy series Los Espookys. The bizarre yet charming primarily Spanish-language series was a hit among fans, but thanks to a pandemic-induced delay, it only just finished filming back in February. Now, the first images for the new season, exclusively from Entertainment Weekly, promise a slate of "more fantastic, more mysterious, and more Espookier" episodes. Season 2 returns to HBO with six new episodes on September 16.

Los Espookys follows friends Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco), Andrés (Julio Torres), Tati (Ana Fabrega), and Úrsula (Cassandra Ciangherotti) as they bring their love of all things macabre and fantastical together to form the business Los Espookys. Through their new venture, they provide plenty of horror-themed services for their clients, from fake exorcisms to alien abductions and everything in between all to fool people into believing the happenings are real. Split between Los Angeles and Latin America, the friends bring wacky horror to customers in a setting where the eerie is commonplace.

The trailer keeps up the delightfully weird tone of the show with the Espookys back at it and involved in more "supernatural" shenanigans. This time around, it's the leader of Los Espookys, Renaldo, that experiences the eerie side of things as he's haunted by the spirit of a beauty pageant queen who seems to follow him wherever he goes. That's not the only thing that goes bump as Los Espookys conjure bizarre fantasies, don weird (or in Andrés's case, shiny) outfits, and set up elaborate schemes to give people more real-life haunts. Andrés is the master of the bizarre in the teaser though, summoning a horse with a small, plastic instrument, appearing as a sassy cowboy in a fantasy, and generally wearing the flashiest threads of everyone.

Image via Entertainment Weekly

RELATED: 'Abbott Elementary' to Stream on Both HBO Max and Hulu

In the exclusive preview of the series from Entertainment Weekly, the series creators Torres, Fabrega, and Fred Armisen teased some plot details for the upcoming second season. Regarding Renaldo, Torres said, "He is haunted by some kind of presence, and he feels compelled to help this mysterious stranger throughout the season and uncover some kind of a mystery." As for the rest of the gang, Andrés is pushed to find a real job outside of Los Espookys, leading him to become a staircase model which explains the tiny staircase on his head in the trailer. Tati takes up writing after her marriage to Juan Carlos (José Pablo Minor), Úrsula survives her encounter in the Mira Esto studio and tries to elect a new president, and Renaldo's Uncle Tico (Armisen) spends more time with Los Espookys after his valet business goes downhill.

Alongside its main cast, Los Espookys Season 2 will also feature the return of fan favorites including Spike Einbinder, Greta Titelman, River L. Ramirez, Sam Taggart, Giannina Fruttero, Carmen Gloria Bresky, and Eudora Peterson. Martine Gutierrez joins this season as a recurring cast member with Oscar nominee Yalitza Aparicio, Isabella Rossellini, and Kim Petras appearing for the first time as guests.

Los Espookys Season 2 premieres on September 16 on HBO and HBO Max. Check out the trailer below.