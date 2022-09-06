Season 1 of the primarily Spanish-language HBO horror comedy series Los Espookys captured audiences with its unique mixture of bizarre humor and horror iconography. The series garnered critical and audience acclaim despite being comprised of just 6 half-hour episodes. When the series was green-lit for Season 2 shortly after the end of Season 1, many fans rejoiced. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic led to halts and stalls in production that caused an almost three-year prolonged production period for Season 2. Fortunately, the wait is almost over for our group of horror-themed entrepreneurs. HBO’s favorite weirdo horror-core friends are back this September with another season. Here's everything we know about Season 2 of Los Espookys premiering September 16th, 2022.

Watch the Los Espookys Season 2 Trailer

A teaser for Season 2 of Los Espookys dropped in late July 2022. In it, we are flung through some classic Espooky hijinx including leader Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco) digging up the corpse of a former beauty pageant queen, glittery space cowboys, awkward dance moves, and more from the goofy ensemble cast. The teaser promises Season 2 will be “More fantastic, more mysterious, more spooky than before.” From the looks of it, seems like they are on the right track.

About a month after the release of the fantastic but brief teaser, fans were waiting for another glimpse into what could be in store for Season 2. Luckily, HBO delivered in late August and released the official trailer for Season 2. The trailer begins with Renaldo and everyone’s favorite blue-haired weirdo best friend Andrés (Julio Torres) in a grocery store. Here Renaldo sees the beauty pageant ghost from the teaser, while Andrés roasts him for buying his underwear from the grocery store. In another clip, Úrsula (Cassandra Ciangherotti) finds herself wrapped up in a political campaign with an acquaintance with some questionable campaign strategies. Her premiere strategy is to provide everyone who votes for her with a free personal-sized pizza. Renaldo extends an invitation to Uncle Tico (Fred Armisen) to join Los Espookys, which would be an interesting shift in the character dynamics. Tati’s character (Ana Fabrega) is still stiflingly awkward and hilarious. In one scene she is preparing gazpacho, her husband’s favorite meal. Her culinary spin on the dish is intriguing, to say the least, as her version consists exclusively of tomato ketchup.

The energy of the trailer should be familiar in tone for fans of the show. The energy is cringe and tacky in the best way possible, with 80s-inspired synth music pulsing in the background. The trailer underscores both the absurd and endearing combination that had fans tuning in for Season 1. Its unique take on satirizing the conventions of the horror genre is similar in approach to Taika Waititi’s What We Do In The Shadows, and approaches the strange world and characters with a tone equal parts affable and zany.

When is Los Espookys Season 2 Premiering?

Season 2 of Los Espookys releases on HBO Max on September 16th, 2022.

Who are the Cast/Confirmed Characters of Los Espookys Season 2?

To fans’ delight, much of the core cast remains the same from Season 1. We can expect all of the main cast that appeared in Season 1 to return including Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, Fred Armisen, Cassandra Ciangherotti, and Bernardo Velasco as the core members of Los Espookys. Jose Pablo Minor will also return to reprise his role as Juan Carlos.

Outside the return of much of the cast from Season 1, there has been a lot of buzz for some of the guest stars that have been announced or are rumored to appear on the show. Although more guest stars might be revealed when the series is released, there are already a number of notable figures joining the show. Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio will make an appearance, although the details of her role have been shrouded in mystery. Aparicio is known for her performance in 2019’s Roma, which garnered her a nomination for an Academy Award for Best Actress. German pop singer Kim Petras is seen in the trailer and will guest star this season as a government official. Acclaimed actress Isabella Rossellini will also be joining and starring as herself. Don’t be surprised if other familiar faces make appearances in Season 2, as it is a trademark of the series to include well-known guest stars in unconventional roles.

What is the Background Behind Los Espookys?

Image via HBO

Los Espookys comes from the creative minds of Fred Armisen, Ana Fabrega, and Julio Torres. The trio star alongside Bernardo Velasco and Cassandra Ciangherotti.

Armisen may be best known as co-creator and co-star of the IFC sketch comedy series Portlandia. He also co-created and starred in the mockumentary IFC series Documentary Now!, and was a cast member of Saturday Night Live. Ana Fabrega began her career doing stand-up at open mics. She worked as an actor on At Home with Amy Sedaris and as a writer on The Chris Gethard Show, before working on Portlandia with Armisen. Torres also worked as a writer on The Chris Gethard Show and Saturday Night Live, where he would encounter Armisen. It was Armisen who brought the three together after pitching the initial idea for Les Espookys to HBO.

The primarily Spanish-language comedy follows four friends— Renaldo (Velasco), Andrés (Torres), Tati (Fabrega), and her sister Úrsula ( Ciangherotti) — who launch a business staging horror-themed events, mostly elaborate hoaxes, for a wide variety of paying clients. Los Espookys premiered on June 14, 2019, on HBO. In July 2019, the series was renewed for a second season.

What Is the Plot of Los Espookys Season 2?

