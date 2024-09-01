What We Do in the Shadows has been set to return in late October with its sixth and final season. The mockumentary sitcom, created by Jemaine Clement, follows a group of goofy vampires who face a wacky paranormal problem each week, one that often serves as a springboard for killer jokes. While waiting for What We Do in the Shadows to make its bittersweet return, fans should check out another hilarious horror comedy show, Los Espookys. The HBO comedy created by Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, and Fred Armisen is every bit as funny as FX's vampire series.

Los Espookys follows Andres Valdes (Torres), the spoiled heir to a chocolate fortune. Like the out-of-touch vampire Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak) on What We Do on the Shadows, Andres is hilariously self-absorbed. He’s also obsessed with horror and creates a team with his friends called Los Espookys, bearing the tagline, “We’re not Ghostbusters… it’s different.” Andres’s best friend Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco) tries his best to quietly put up with Andres’s selfish tendencies, much like Nandor's human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) in the early seasons of What We Do in the Shadows. The self-dubbed Los Espookys also includes Úrsula (Cassandra Ciangherotti), the more mature voice of reason, and her sister Tati, played by co-creator Fabrega in an excellent broad performance. Armisen also features in the series as Renaldo’s uncle Tito, who earns his own arc before officially joining the group in Season 2.

'Los Espookys' Is a Comedy Series for Horror Fans

Although it’s an ensemble, Los Espookys is defined by Torres’s unique voice and sensibilities. Fans of the creator's Saturday Night Live sketches, such as "Wells For Boys" and "Papyrus," his film Problemista, or his follow-up show Fantasmas will recognize his unique sensibility here. Of all Torres' work thus far, Los Espookys has the strongest narrative and the most fleshed-out characters. Its big strength is the supernatural world it builds up, where anything is possible.

The Los Espookys stage fake supernatural phenomena, building effects to create events like an exorcism and a haunting. But, supernatural creatures also exist for real on the show, and the characters are not surprised by them. Renaldo is haunted by a ghost throughout the second season, Andres can speak to water spirits and The Moon, and, at one point, the characters discover a mirror dimension. The show incorporates a wide variety of supernatural creatures and situations, in the same way that What We Do in the Shadows branches out to include beings like a siren in Season 3, fairies in the Season 4 episode "The Night Market," and cursed items in Season 1's "Manhattan Night Club." Both shows mine a large swath of mystical lore to great comedic effect.

At their core, the biggest similarity between Los Espookys and What We Do in the Shadows is the character arcs that Andres and Nandor experience. Andres repeatedly pushes his friends away by ignoring their input and taking them for granted. He also repeatedly has romantic relationships that end because he's too self-obsessed to notice his partner. Because Los Espookys is a much shorter show than What We Do in the Shadows, his arc wraps up faster than Nandor's, but it still feels earned rather than rushed. By the end of the show, his friends have started to show him that he needs to listen and acknowledge their contributions, in the same way that Nandor slowly begins to appreciate Guillermo and show respect for him with gestures like promoting him from familiar to bodyguard.

As much as Andres is similar to Nandor in personality, he and the rest of his team share much more in common with another What We Do in the Shadows character thanks to their love of horror. Like Guillermo, who openly admits he always wanted to be turned because of Antonio Banderas' Armand in Interview with the Vampire, Renaldo lives in a world with real monsters and spirits but also happens to be a huge horror movie fanboy. It’s interesting to watch characters who become acquainted with the world of the supernatural not because of a curse or a calling, but because they watched horror movies in their youths and loved them.

In addition to being about and for horror fans, both shows are also aimed at the broadly pop-culture obsessed. Just as What We Do in the Shadows has an arc about a fake Property Brothers-style reality show called Go Flip Yourself, Los Espookys features a corny Spanish-language sitcom called Mi Puta Suegra. Both of these fake shows start off in the background and then become important in surprising turns. When Andres meets a Water Spirit (Spike Einbinder) who desperately wants to watch The King’s Speech, it’s reminiscent of Nandor the Relentless becoming obsessed with The Big Bang Theory. Both series find humor in the idea that there’s a world of infinite magical possibilities out there, but most people still spend their time watching whatever’s popular on streaming.

'Los Espookys' Reflects Unique Perspectives

Image via HBO

Like What We Do in the Shadows, Los Espookys is a horror comedy featuring mostly LGBTQ+ characters. The relationship dynamic between Andres and his fiancé, Juan Carlos (José Pablo Minor), in the first season is hilarious. Meanwhile, Renaldo struggles to understand his sexuality, repeatedly telling people, “Horror is my only passion…” Tati, as the token straight member of the ensemble, spoofs that culture, so to speak, dressing like a high school girl in the 2000s and telling her gay sister, “No one likes men, but everyone needs a husband.”

One thing that differentiates the two shows from each other is that Los Espookys is mostly in Spanish with English subtitles. It takes place in an unspecified Spanish-speaking country, featuring cast members of different nationalities, something referenced in the very first episode when Tati is asked why her accent is so strange. On a deeper level, it's a meta-joke calling out the fact that, unlike most of her castmates, Fabrega was born in the United States. Because the show is not meant to reflect any one country, the creative team on Los Espookys had a lot of freedom. As production designer Jorge Zambrano told Rolling Stone,

"We realized it would be set in this special place, like Macondo in Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s One Hundred Years of Solitude. In Macondo, you can see a rain of flowers, or a baby being carried away by ants. In Los Espookys, everything is possible. The idea was that this place could be found everywhere in Latin America."

With punchy writing, a great cast of quirky characters, and fun horror scenes, Los Espookys is the perfect show to binge until What We Do in the Shadows returns. While it has its own unique style, the joke writing and relationships between the characters on Los Espookys should satisfy any What We Do in the Shadows fan. Its take on horror creatures from sea monsters to ghosts will have viewers laughing out loud.

Los Espookys is available to watch in the U.S. on Max.

Los Espookys A group of friends in a Latin American country turn their love of horror into a quirky business, staging eerie events for clients. As they navigate strange requests and supernatural occurrences, their passion for the macabre leads to hilarious and bizarre adventures.





Release Date June 14, 2019 Creator

