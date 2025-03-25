Los Frikis, a new drama about a band of punk-rock outcasts in 1990s Cuba, will be available to rent or buy digitally this week. To commemorate the punk-rock spirit of the film, design house Mutant has produced four new exclusive posters for the film. Collider has an exclusive first look at the posters, which were designed by artist Boneface. Mutant and Boneface collaborated with the Los Frikis filmmakers to capture the film's anarchic ethos.

The poster features a lone rider in punk rock garb atop a horse that's up to its torso in water; both are surrounded by fluttering butterflies. There are four uniquely eye-popping color variants of the poster, each patterned after an iconic punk album cover: the US and UK releases of The Sex Pistols' Never Mind the Bollocks, The Misfits' Walk Among Us, and The Ramones' Rocket to Russia. All four posters will be available on Friday, March 28, at 12 p.m. ET exclusively on MadeByMutant.com.

What Is 'Los Frikis' About?