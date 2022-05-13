A new original Disney+ series titled Los Montaner will debut on the streaming service later this year. The docuseries will explore the lives of one of the most famous families in Latin America, following the day-to-day lives of members of the Montaner family: Ricardo, Marlene, Mau, Ricky, and Evaluna, as well as their significant others Stefi, Sara, and Camilo. It will detail aspects of the family’s personal lives, such as weddings, births, celebrations, and a closer look into their artistic careers.

The family patriarch, Ricardo, has been a prominent figure in Latin music for forty years, with his most recent achievement being a social media phenomenon. Los Montaner plans to give viewers a look into the family’s personal and public lives and how they go about balancing the two while celebrating milestones and handling challenges that stem from both.

Los Montaner will also feature live music performances and cinematic performances presented in a vérité-style documentary, meaning the series will have a mixed-media format with the inclusion of personal cellphone footage as well as confessional interviews, family videos and photos from the family's private archive. This blend of intimate with professional approaches and non-linear style to the docuseries will offer viewers an authentic, open look into the family’s lives and help fans get to know them better.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: ‘Gigante’: Docuseries Chronicling Variety Series 'Sabado Gigante' Ordered by Disney's Onyx Collective

The series was created by the Montaner family and Lex Borrero. All 10 episodes will be produced by NTERTAIN Studios in creative collaboration with Disney Branded Television's unscripted team. Executive producers include Borrero, Tommy Mottola, Ivanni Rodriguez, with Ricardo Montaner, Marlene Montaner, Mau Montaner, and Ricky Montaner. NTERTAIN Studios’ representatives, Santiago Zapata and Chris Smith will serve as executive producers, showrunners, and directors.

Los Montaner isn’t the only docuseries Disney plans to add that will celebrate a popular part of Latin American culture. The company also recently revealed its plans to release a four-part docuseries exploring the legacy of Sabado Gigante, a long-running Chilean variety show that focused on bringing stories to English and Spanish-speaking countries.

The documentary Los Montaner will be a great series with insight and celebration of Latin American culture and family bonds as it invites us along to see the story of the Montaner family life. With its release on Disney+, it’ll be an entertaining series for the whole family! Los Montaner will no doubt make another great addition to Disney+’s ever-growing diverse catalog.

‘The Valet’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Lacy Long (237 Articles Published) Lacy is a psychology graduate measuring her life with coffee spoons and time spent playing video games. More From Lacy Long

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe