This week, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for the upcoming TV show Losing Alice. The new show comes to Apple TV+ from Israel and stars Ayelet Zurer, who viewers will recognize from big movies like Man of Steel, Munich, and Ben-Hur. Losing Alice comes from creator, writer, and director Sigal Avin, who has previously worked on the U.S. TV series The Ex-List starring Elizabeth Reaser.

The trailer for Losing Alice promises a gripping, intense, and enthralling story with female director Alice (Zurer) at the core of its story. The series will follow Alice as she tries to jump-start her career as a director after spending time raising her family. A chance encounter with a female screenwriter, Sophie (Lihi Kornowski), gives Alice this exact opportunity. But, as the two women grow closer and Alice begins turning Sophie's script into a movie, Alice grows more obsessed with Sophie as she surrenders herself to the promise of success and power.

One thing is for certain: Losing Alice looks stylish, sexy, and bold — all the things you want in a show billed as a psychological thriller with a Faustian twist. There are shades of Clouds of Sils Maria to Losing Alice's story, which should intrigue fans of the thriller genre. Using the Faustian bargain as a narrative foundation for this kind of genre-driven story which also focuses on the tricky dynamics of female ambition also feels unique. Zurer has always delivered rock-solid performances in her past roles, so the chance to see her work across Losing Alice's eight episodes should also be a big draw here, too. All things considered, Losing Alice just might be one of the most interesting TV shows premiering in January.

Losing Alice will premiere on Apple TV+ on January 22. New episodes of Losing Alice will premiere week-to-week. Watch the official trailer for the new Israeli series below. For more, check out the first clip for Apple TV+ movie Cherry and learn about Samuel L. Jackson's Apple TV+ series Ptolemy Grey.

Here's the official synopsis for Losing Alice:

Losing Alice is a thrilling cinematic journey that uses flashbacks and flash-forwards in a satisfyingly complex narrative that takes the viewer through the conscious and subconscious of its protagonist’s mind. The series follows Alice (played by Ayelet Zurer), a 48-year-old female film director, who feels irrelevant since raising her family. After a brief encounter on the train, she becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old screenwriter femme fatale, Sophie (played by Lihi Kornowski), and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success. Through the prism of this female Faust, the series explores issues such as jealousy, guilt, fear of aging, and the complex relationships women have among themselves and each other. But above all, Losing Alice is a love letter for the still-too-rare female director.

